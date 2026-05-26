After yrs of delays, GMDA targets Dec launch for Sheetla Mata Hospital

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started preparations to operationalise the healthcare facility at the under-construction Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102A by the end of this year, officials said on Monday. The project faced repeated deadline revisions due to GRAP restrictions and administrative hurdles. (HT Archive)

A meeting regarding finalisation of Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for operating the hospital was held at the GMDA office on Monday under the chairmanship of additional chief executive officer Vishwajeet Chaudhary.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter said the RFP documents are being prepared by a consultant firm and are currently in the final stages. “The final RFP document will be reviewed by the GMDA CEO, and once approved, it will be sent to the Haryana government for approval. We expect this process to take around two months,” the official said.

Officials said the hospital will operate under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

According to GMDA officials, around 85% of the work on the Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital complex has been completed, and the hospital facility is expected to be operational by December this year.

“All efforts are being made to make the hospital operational by December this year, while the medical college will be made operational one year after the hospital starts working. We will ensure that the best organisations come forward to operate this hospital. The RFP is being finalised, and once approved by the GMDA CEO, these would be sent to the state government,” Vishwajeet Chaudhary, additional CEO, GMDA told HT.

The ₹593 crore medical complex in Sector 102 comprises a hospital and trauma centre with 883 beds. GMDA officials said construction of the hospital block is nearing completion, with structural, electrical and finishing works underway.

Officials added that structural work in the academic block has also been completed. The block will house lecture theatres, laboratories, administrative offices and teaching facilities. Hostels, administrative offices and other allied facilities are also in the final stages of completion.

To be sure, the project, announced several years ago, formally began construction on April 1, 2022, with an original completion deadline of July 31, 2024. However, the project has faced repeated delays, with deadlines successively revised to October 2024, March 2025, April 2025, June 2025, March 2026 and now December 2026. Reports have attributed the delays to GRAP-related restrictions and administrative hurdles. As of early April 2026, officials had stated that around 81% of the work was complete, with structural work finished while installation of gas pipelines, IT systems and operation theatres remained pending.

When asked about the possibility of further delays, Chaudhary said the authority was committed to meeting the revised timeline. “Work on the hospital complex is nearing completion, and we will ensure that hospital becomes operational by December end,” he said.