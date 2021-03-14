IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST

A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1.60 lakh cash, said the police.

The police said the suspects, who also ran a roadside eatery shop nearby and served alcohol illegally, often misbehaved with the victims. They often came to the ahata and abused guests, said the police, adding that professional rivalry between them seems to be the main reason behind the attack.

Ranjeet Singh, manager of the ahata, said that he was closing his shop at around 2.30am on Saturday when two men, identified as Sonu and Titu, came up to him and started threatening him. They told him to run their operations according to the terms dictated by them. “I was about to leave along with two of my staff members, when these two men came up to me and started abusing and pushing me,” he said.

Singh said he rushed inside the ahata but the suspects called their friends and together they assaulted him again. One of them hit his head with a stick, following which he fell on the ground. They snatched 1.60 lakh from him.

When Singh’s employer came to the spot, the suspects thrashed him as well. The staff informed the police control room and took Singh to a private hospital where he underwent treatment. Both Singh and his employer recorded their statements to the police on Saturday evening, following which a case was registered at the Badshahpur police station under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault),427 (mischief causing damage),452 (House trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victims told police that the CCTV cameras and digital video recorders installed at the ahata were damaged by the suspects. However, there were two more eyewitnesses, who are willing to record their statements.

This is the fourth such incident in the last four months in the same place. Professional rivalry between ahata owners is the main reason between such frequent clashes, said the police.Naveen Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Badshahpur police station, said that a team from the police station was sent to the spot but the suspects had fled by then. “We have registered the case against five men, two of whom have been identified, while the rest are yet to be identified and arrested,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to protest fuel price rise

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A video of an incident that shows four workers having a narrow escape at the Dwarka Expressway worksite, when a girder they were installing fell as the cable from the launcher snapped, went viral on Twitter on Sunday, raising safety concerns among residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
gurugram news

‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shiv Dutt was among the four men who were injured when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a two-storey residential apartment in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on early Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has initiated a pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water to all houses along a stretch between Basai and Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA plans to install smart traffic signals across city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up smart traffic signals at new traffic locations across the city and convert the existing signals into smart ones wherever necessary, said officials on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram reports 72 new Covid-19 infections; total tally to touch 60k

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The total number of active Covid-19 cases reached 578 on Saturday, with 72 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Factory owners and city-based industrial associations gave a mixed response to the budget presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday that primarily focussed on agriculture and health
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP