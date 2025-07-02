AIIMS Jhajjar launches portal to boost elderly health in rural India

In a step towards improving elderly well-being, particularly in rural India, AIIMS Jhajjar has launched a digital portal — www.Sahaym.in — designed to offer accessible health resources, preventive care tools, and mental wellness support for senior citizens. The initiative is spearheaded by the Society for Rural Mental Health (SRMH), in partnership with the Health Department and the Department of Preventive Oncology at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar. The event drew participation from over 200 mental health professionals, public health experts, and caregivers. (HT Photo)

The portal was unveiled during a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme titled “Comorbidity and Mental Health in Rural India” held at AIIMS Jhajjar. The event drew participation from over 200 mental health professionals, public health experts, and caregivers, who discussed the growing mental and physical health needs of India’s ageing population and the unique challenges faced in rural settings.

Dr Rajiv Gupta, patron of SRMH, underscored the collaborative effort behind the platform and acknowledged the key role of Aaravdeep Sindhu in its development. “Sahaym.in is an innovative step towards bridging the digital gap for our elderly population, providing them with accessible health information, mental wellness tools, and government welfare schemes at their fingertips,” Dr Gupta said.

The portal offers centralised access to a range of state and central welfare schemes for seniors, free digital health assessments via the Geriatric Health Questionnaire (GeHQ)—a tool published in EC Neurology that helps detect early signs of memory loss or depression—and educational content on mental wellness, safety, and physical activity. Its interface features a simplified design with large fonts to ensure ease of use for elderly individuals.

Officials also confirmed that a mobile application version of Sahaym is in development, with planned features including emotional support services and wellness tracking.