Another injury due to mining in Aravallis sends shock through villages

Unchecked mining in the Aravallis, despite a Supreme Court ban, took a turn for the worse on Wednesday when a rockfall in Pichopa Kalan village of Charkhi Dadri district fell atop a parked vehicle and severely injured its driver, Subhash Singh, who is a resident of the village. Illegal mining in the Aravalli area of Pichopa Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district. (HT Photo)

The incident, coming within a fortnight of a blast in Rava village on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, where the mining mafia allegedly detonated a hillock in the protected Aravalli range on December 17, caused widespread outrage among villagers. This is the fourth major mining-related incident within a month, raising serious questions about the administration’s ability to curb rampant quarrying in the state.

Villagers said the rockfall took place around 1.30am and Singh had to be taken to a hospital in Bhiwani. “We have filed multiple complaints with the authorities, but no action has been taken. These unsafe practices are leading to frequent accidents, and this time it has resulted in a serious injury,” Bimla Devi, a village resident, said.

“This was bound to happen. Illegal mining has been ongoing here, with no safety measures in place,” said Sanjeev Kumar, another resident.

Villagers accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to illegal activities and enabling mining operators to exploit the region’s resources.

Subdivisional magistrate Suresh Dalal said, “During the inspection, no evidence of a hill collapse was found. It seems that a stone fell, which led to the injury of one person and damage to a vehicle. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.”

When asked whether a formal inquiry was initiated, he said, “Not yet. It is currently being treated as an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing, but no official inquiry has been marked as of now.”

Police officer Dilbag Singh said all aspects of the case will be examined, and appropriate action will follow. “We are conducting investigation to ensure there is no foul play,” he said.

The Aravallis are considered a critical ecological barrier, but are rapidly losing their cover due to illegal mining, encroachments and unregulated construction. These hills not only maintain the region’s climate but also act as a groundwater recharge zone, preventing desertification. Unchecked mining threatens the fragile ecosystem and risks depleting groundwater levels, with long-term consequences for the region’s environment and agriculture.

The absence of effective enforcement, combined with allegations of collusion between mining operators and local authorities, underscores the state’s failure to curb illegal mining. Despite recurring incidents and clear evidence, no concrete steps have been taken to hold the culprits accountable, locals said.

Not an isolated incident

Last year, authorities estimated that 8.58 billion metric tonnes of stones were illegally mined from the Aravallis in Nuh’s Rava, Naharika and Chitoda areas, causing a loss of ₹2,000 crore to the state exchequer. On December 19, another hillock in Rava village of Nuh was destroyed in a blast, while a survey conducted on December 16 and 17 by the mining department revealed fresh signs of illegal quarrying.

Officials found that an area measuring 200 metres in length, 10 metres in width, and two metres in depth had been mined for around 6,000 metric tonnes of stones.

Rajasthan and Haryana police registered cases of illegal mining, but no suspect has been arrested so far.

Despite the findings, the administration has failed to take decisive action.

Nuh residents allege that mining operations along the Haryana-Rajasthan border continue unchecked, with leaseholders from Rajasthan often blamed for these violations. “The authorities are well aware of what’s happening, but they choose not to act. It’s a daily affair here,” said a villager, who did not wish to be named.

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed strongly criticised local officials and the state government for their alleged complicity in illegal mining.

“Illegal mining has become a daily affair along the Haryana-Rajasthan border, and the Aravallis are being destroyed hill by hill. The failure to even register basic FIRs against those involved highlights the gravity of the issue. All of the tall claims about eradicating illegal mining after the tragic death of a DSP nearly three years ago have proven hollow. This rampant mining is not just a legal failure but a direct assault on our fragile ecosystem,” said Ahmed.

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was mowed down, allegedly by the mining mafia, at Pachgaon in Nuh district on July 19, 2022.