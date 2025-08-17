Search
Auto rickshaw driver beaten for refusing 10 note dies

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:16 am IST

The deceased was allegedly beaten by five suspects after he refused to accept a torn ₹10 note from a passenger.

A 19-year-old man auto rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten by five suspects after he refused to accept a torn 10 note from a passenger at Ravi Nagar, Sector 9, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place at 2pm on August 10.
The deceased was identified as Vipin, 19, (goes by single name). He was originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to Gurugram a few months back. He lived in Bhawani enclave, Sector 9 and earned livelihood by driving a rented auto rickshaw.

The incident took place at 2pm on August 10. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 51 for severe internal and head injuries where he died in the course of treatment on Saturday morning, said police.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sector 9A police station, said two passengers had alighted the auto rickshaw and had handed over the fare containing a damaged 10 note.

“Vipin demanded a replacement of the torn note. However, the passengers were adamant on giving him the same note. This resulted in a heated altercation between them. The suspects rang their associates soon after which at least three associates reached the spot and assaulted Vipin with rods and sticks for several minutes,” Singh said.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera at the spot. Vipin had somehow managed to alert his aunt about the incident over the phone following which she and other relatives reached the spot. “However, the suspects assaulted his relatives who were trying to intervene and fled the scene,” said Singh.

Investigators said that Vipin was rushed to Sector 10A civil hospital but doctors referred him to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. His family members got him admitted at the private hospital where he died.

Inspector Singh said that two prime accused Ram Vishal Dubey, 19, from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and Laxman Kumar, 24, of Krishna colony, Sector 7, were arrested on August 11.

“At least three other suspects were yet to be arrested. We have the CCTV footage,” said Singh.

On the complaint of Vipin’s aunt, an assault and rioting case was registered against the suspects in Sector 9A police station on August 10 which was converted into a murder case on Saturday, said police.

