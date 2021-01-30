Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl
Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed a four-kilometre-long traffic jam on Friday evening owing to the barricades put up by the Delhi Police at the Sirhaul toll plaza in the light of the farmers’ protest.
The barricading started around 5pm, during peak traffic hours, resulting in commuters taking nearly 30 minutes to cross the four-kilometre stretch. The barricades were removed around 7pm, when the pile-up of vehicles had almost reached IFFCO Chowk. Heavy congestion, however, persisted until 8.30pm in the evening.
The barricading, however, was only done on the carriageway carrying traffic from Manesar towards Delhi while the opposite carriageway remained free of any major congestion.
At 5.44 pm, Gurugram traffic police also took to Twitter to alert commuters regarding the congestion. “Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Sarhol (Sirhaul) toll towards Delhi due to barricading by Delhi police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted (sic),” a tweet by Gurugram traffic police read.
Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (South West) Delhi Police, said that the barricades were set up due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.“Barricades were set up at the Rajokri border as a precautionary measure. The practice will continue until the situation returns to normalcy,” said Singh.
Nearly four lakh vehicles cross the Sirhaul toll on weekdays daily.For several commuters travelling along the stretch, the congestion caused a major delay.“Crossing the expressway on Fridays always takes longer than usual. However, the congestion today was nearly double. Even the service lanes were equally congested. Right from IFFCO Chowk till the Rajokri flyover, there was heavy congestion due to the barricades put up by Delhi Police,” said Srishti Sharma, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.
As part of the Republic Day security arrangements, Delhi Police officials had set up barricades ahead of the Sirhaul toll on Monday evening as well, resulting in a three-kilometre-long congestion stretching till the Atlas Chowk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to reopen for students of classes 6-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leader Tikait’s emotional appeal leads to fresh mobilisation in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens’ group ask for immediate steps to help locals living near Bandhwari landfill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR filed against Shashi Tharoor and six others for tweet on farmer’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG to sign agreements with NGOs and RWAs conducting plantation drives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest department demolishes 14 illegal structures on Aravalli land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small vaccine sessions continue, only 372 get Covid jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ragpicker held for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
986 doses of vaccines wasted so far in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI hopeful of completing Sirhaul U-turn underpass by March, work on shifting toll gates to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feedback sought on plans to resume classroom sessions for classes 6-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips slightly but city may escape cold wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
56-year-old farmer dies due to health issues on way from interstate border protest site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox