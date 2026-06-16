Basai-IFFCO road reconstruction projects get state approval

The high-powered works committee chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the reconstruction and upgradation of two major roads in Old Gurugram connecting Basai Chowk with Old Railway Road near Sadar Bazar and Old Railway Road with IFFCO Chowk, officials said. The projects cover densely populated neighbourhoods where residents have long complained about potholes and damaged carriageways. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the two projects, covering some of the most densely populated areas of Old Gurugram, have been approved at a combined cost of ₹52.56 crore. The stretch from Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road will be upgraded at a cost of ₹27.08 crore, while the Old Railway Road to IFFCO Chowk stretch will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹25.48 crore.

“The proposal for reconstruction and upgradation of these roads has been approved,” said a GMDA spokesperson.

A senior GMDA official said the tender for the approximately 4 km road from Basai Chowk via Basai Road and Bhuteshwar Temple to Old Railway Road had already been floated, and three companies participated in the bidding process. The tender was placed before the high-powered committee headed by the chief minister during its meeting in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon and was approved for ₹27.08 crore.

Officials said the project will include reconstruction of the carriageway as well as construction of stormwater drains and footpaths on both sides of the road. At present, the stretch lacks a stormwater drainage system, resulting in frequent waterlogging during the monsoon season and inconvenience for residents of adjoining colonies.