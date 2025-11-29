Bishnoi gang member arrested from Sector 77 in Gurugram

A 30-year-old man who was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Thursday from Sector 77 in Gurugram, said police officers on Friday. Rajasthan police arrested him and took him to Kotputli, Rajasthan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, Rajasthan Police anti-gangster task force was trying to trace Pradeep Rao alias Pradeep Gujjar as he was wanted in several cases in Rajasthan with a reward of ₹25,000.

After the Rajasthan police received input about his hideout at Emaar Palm Hills society in Gurugram, a head constable of the task force went undercover and worked as a private security guard for three days till Thursday to locate his flat and confirm his identity.

Police said, Rao was hiding with his girlfriend for the last several months to evade arrest. Rajasthan police arrested him and took him to Kotputli, Rajasthan.

Officials of Rajasthan police team which had reached Gurugram to arrest him, said that Rao has more than 35 criminal cases including firing, extortion, murder, bank robbery registered against him in their state.

A senior police officer said that despite being a member of the Bishnoi gang, Rao also operated his own gang whose henchmen used to target the owners of restaurants and hotels located on highways in Rajasthan and in areas bordering Haryana.

“They opened fire on these business establishments to terrorise and extort huge sums of money from them,” said the officer, adding that he was actively hiring men for his gang from districts of Rajasthan as well as from Haryana.

Meanwhile, Inspector Krishan (single name), station house officer of the Kherki Daula police station, said that Rajasthan police had intimated them about their operation which they had carried out in the society and also about Rao’s arrest on Thursday.

“We have provided them with necessary local support for carrying out the operation leading to the suspect’s arrest,” said Krishan.