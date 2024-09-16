BJP, Cong leaders defect over Haryana poll tickets

With key leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress being denied tickets for the upcoming assembly elections, a wave of independent candidates is sweeping through Haryana. Once members of their respective parties, these independent leaders are drawing considerable attention and potentially reshaping the electoral landscape, said political watchers. They have pointed out that the ruling BJP may face a larger setback due to discontent among its leadership and cadre, though the Congress is also grappling with dissatisfaction. Once members of their respective parties, these independent leaders are drawing considerable attention and potentially reshaping the electoral landscape, said political watchers (HT Photo (Representative Image))

In Gurugram, the BJP’s decision to field Mukesh Sharma has triggered a revolt, leading senior party members Naveen Goyal and GL Sharma to leave the party. Goyal submitted his nomination as an independent candidate, contesting from Gurugram, on Wednesday, while Sharma has defected to Congress. Goyal held a significant public rally in a show of strength.

Ram Kanwar, political analyst and former professor at Haryana Agricultural University, said the Haryana elections for 2024 is clearly bipolar, i.e. between Congress and BJP, and the independent candidates will not make much difference. “Only those leaders who have a massive local following and have grass roots political connection will be able to make a dent in polls. However, in case of a close election, the independents could play a crucial role,” he added.

Naveen Goyal criticised BJP’s decision to give tickets to newcomers from other parties and said that the party ignored loyal BJP workers. “The top leadership should have considered the results of internal and external surveys and given tickets but that was also not done. Not only in south Haryana but across the state, the party is on the backfoot because it has not given tickets on merit,” he added.

Similar dissatisfaction amongst candidates who did not receive tickets has arisen in other constituencies. In Sohna, BJP replaced sitting MLA Sanjay Singh with Tejpal Tanwar, while in Pataudi, sitting MLA SP Jarawta was replaced by Bimla Chaudhary. In Rewari, the BJP’s choice of Lakshman Singh, a non-local, has provoked protests among party workers. Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh Chauhan also filed his nomination from Sohna constituency after a ticket was denied to him by the party.

“The tickets in these elections have not been given based on party loyalty or based on external or internal surveys but the recommendations of top BJP leaders who have preferred their favourites. The BJP which had a chance to get a good number of seats in south Haryana is likely to face losses in Rewari, Palwal and even Gururgam. The party cadre and workers are shocked at this turn of events,” said a former senior BJP functionary, who has decided to part ways with the party.

The Congress is also facing internal discord, though to a lesser extent. Senior Congress leaders in Badshahpur and Gurugram expressed displeasure over tickets being given to newcomers instead of party veterans. In Badshahpur, Virender Singh, Pradeep Zaildair, and Kamalbir Singh were among those denied tickets.

A senior Congress leader from Badshahpur, who belongs to the Kumari Selja group, said on the condition of anonymity that tickets have been distributed based on loyalty to leaders and not on organisation work and dedication to the cause of the party. “In South Haryana, the party has given tickets based on personal relations of aspirants with top leaders and the party high command in the centre. In Badshahpur, the party has given a ticket to a relative newcomer while setting aside claims of other senior leaders,” he added.

However, Congress leaders downplayed the extent of disaffection. Sukhbir Kataria, a senior Congress leader, claimed, “ Every ticket in Haryana has been given by Congress on merit. There is no disaffection in the party. All ranks are united to form the government.” Similarly, BJP district president Kamal Yadav acknowledged that discontent exists but maintained that the party’s chances of winning remain strong. “ Tickets have been given on merit. Only one ticket can be given in an assembly so people will remain unsatisfied,” Yadav added.