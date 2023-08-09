Gurugram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday led a five-member delegation to violence affected Nuh district. Criminals responsible for Nuh violence won’t be spared, says BJP Hry president

Dhankar said the Haryana government and district administration are working in the right direction to bring peace and will ensure that people responsible for attacking the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh on July 31 will not be spared.

Dhankhar, who was speaking after meeting officials at the Nuh circuit house, said that the delegation also asked the district administration to ensure that those who are innocent and not involved in the riots should not face police harassment.

The BJP delegation’s visit to Nuh, however, drew strong criticism from the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose members were denied entry on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

AAP, whose delegation was stopped at the border on Wednesday, alleged that the ruling party wanted to hide the truth and that is why it was denying entry to the opposition leaders.

The BJP, however, said that their delegation was limited to meeting officials at the circuit house, and they did not meet the general public in Nuh.

Dhankar said both AAP and Congress were fomenting trouble and alleged that leaders from the opposition parties were hand in glove with the perpetrators of the July 31 violence. “The authorities have been asked to ensure that all those who were responsible for the violence that led to the killing of six people are punished. The suspects have been identified and we will ensure that cases are built in such a way that they are prosecuted in the court of law. None of them should be spared even if they are associated with any political party or organisation,” he said.

The BJP state president said that situation was returning to normal in Nuh, and both the Hindu and Muslim communities were working in tandem with the district administration and police to ensure that peace returns in the Mewat region, which is known for its brotherhood and communal harmony.

When asked about the legality of the bulldozers against the properties of the suspects, Dhankar said that action was taken against illegal constructions and encroachments from where violent activities were carried out on July 31. “When such incidents of violence take place, the administration is forced to take stringent action, but it is in the domain of the authorities to see and ensure that everything takes place within the framework of law”, he said.

Referring to the accusations of communal polarisation and intelligence failure made by the opposition parties, Dhankar alleged that leaders of these parties have been found to be involved in the violence and arson and they should look inside their own house. “These parties should focus on their leaders and party workers against whom FIRs have been registered in connection with the Nuh violence. The incidents are being probed and those responsible will be held accountable,” he asserted.

The Congress, whose delegation was refused entry into Nuh on Tuesday, however, alleged that the state government was behaving in a very discriminatory manner and trying to hide the truth.

“I want to ask the government and the district administration why Congress leaders were denied entry on Tuesday, while the BJP delegation was allowed on Wednesday. It is nothing but an attempt to hide the truth and evidence on ground,” said senior Congress leader Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav.

The AAP, whose delegation was also stopped on Wednesday afternoon by the Nuh district administration, alleged that it was a political move by the state government to stop the opposition parties, who would have gone and met the real victims and found out the true situation.

“The government has failed on all fronts and is playing politics on Nuh. Why was the BJP delegation allowed entry into Nuh while we were stopped at the Raipur border. The Manohar Lal Khattar government was careless about the entire matter, which snowballed into a large-scale violence and now the government is trying to prevent the truth from coming out,” said Sushil Kumar Gupta, AAP state president and Rajya Sabha MP.

Following allegations of discrimination by the opposition parties, the Nuh district administration issued a statement and justified its actions.

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the law is equal for all, irrespective of allegiance to political parties or organisations. He said that due to the imposition of Section 144 in the district, an appeal was made by the district administration to political outfits, and they were asked not to visit Nuh in light of the sensitive situation.

The DC said to maintain law and order in the district, political parties and organisations have been prohibited from visiting the violence-affected areas, but there is no restriction on anyone to meet officials of the district administration.

“If any social organisation wants to come and hold a meeting with us, the district administration will welcome it. The rule is equal for all and there is no discrimination against anyone. We understand the seriousness of the situation very well, and in such a situation, it is necessary for people to work with discretion, and they should not be misled by anyone,” DC Khadgata said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON