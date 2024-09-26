BJP holds local meets to strengthen community support ahead of Gurugram poll

As the election race intensifies in Gurugram, BJP candidates are adopting a grassroots strategy, organising smaller, localised gatherings to engage directly with residents. This approach enables them to connect with voters more personally, addressing specific local issues such as road repairs, water shortages, and traffic management. Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate for the Gurgaon seat, at Bhim Nagar in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In these meetings, candidates emphasise the importance of connecting with voters on a hyperlocal level. BJP candidate for Badhsahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, in one such gathering, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to listen to residents’ concerns and highlighted the value of community engagement in building trust.

Singh said that the Congress has struggled to earn the public’s confidence over the past decade, is mired in infighting, and has neglected the pressing issues faced by Haryana residents. “The Congress has lost credibility, focusing more on internal conflicts than the needs of the people,” he said.

Singh said that Haryana needs uninterrupted development, and urged residents to align with the current government to elevate the state’s status. He expressed confidence that the BJP would once again have the opportunity to serve the people, citing satisfaction with a corruption-free governance record over the past decade.

Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate for Gurgaon, in one local gathering, highlighted the positive impact of various government schemes such as the Ayushman card and Jan Dhan Yojana which have benefitted many families in the area.

As election day approaches, both Singh and Sharma are focused on fostering community connections. They encourage residents to share their suggestions and feedback, aiming to strengthen support for their campaign. By prioritising dialogue with families and addressing their needs, they hope to solidify their electoral base.

Residents said that such intimate gatherings as opposed to larger rallies give them the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to candidates. BJP leaders said that this strategy increases the party’s presence in the area and also helps create a more responsive and responsible governance framework.