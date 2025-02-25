BJP promises to uplift poor, improve infra in civic polls manifesto

Gurugram Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini holds a roadshow in Sadar Bazar in support of BJP’s mayoral candidate Raj Rani Malhorta. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its “sankalp patra” or manifesto for the upcoming civic body polls in the state, outlining key promises of land ownership rights, poverty alleviation and support for local businesses, besides addressing voters’ demands on sanitation and infrastructure upgrades.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the manifesto at the state BJP headquarters in Rohtak, in the presence of BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and senior party leaders. Addressing the public after the release, CM Saini pitched for a “triple engine” BJP government—at the Centre, state and local levels—for improved civic governance.

“BJP has always worked towards the holistic development of Haryana. Our focus remains on better infrastructure, cleaner cities, and ensuring every citizen has access to essential services. With this manifesto, we reaffirm our commitment to making Haryana’s urban areas more liveable and progressive,” Saini said.

In its manifesto, the BJP promised to grant registry documents to families residing in urban and rural areas for over 20 years, pledged financial relief to families living below the poverty line under the Swamitva Yojana, and assistance to street vendors and roadside hawkers by streamlining regulations for their operations.

It laid emphasis on waste disposal by promising to set up sewage treatment plants in all municipal bodies for efficient disposal of industrial and chemical waste, and vowed to give solar energy a push for environmental sustainability by setting up free panels for households earning less than ₹1 lakh per annum.

The party also sought to woo women voters by promising a 25% rebate in house tax for properties registered in women’s names, and setting up pink toilets and sanitary napkin vending machines at public places and markets.

Ahead of the manifesto launch, CM Saini led a roadshow in Gurugram and Manesar in support of BJP’s respective mayoral candidates, Rajrani Malhotra and Sunderlal Yadav.

“BJP has transformed Gurugram and other cities through improved infrastructure and urban planning. The people trust our vision, and I am confident they will support BJP for continued development,” Malhotra said.

However, the Congress, which released its manifesto a day earlier and remains the party’s biggest competitor, termed the BJP’s manifesto an “election gimmick”.

Congress mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja said: “For years, BJP has controlled municipal corporations; yet, Gurugram and other cities are struggling with sanitation, water shortages, and pollution. Our agenda is clear—better governance, improved waste management, and inclusive development. The voters will not be fooled by last-minute assurances from the BJP.”

Rao Narbir Singh, the Badshahpur MLA and a state cabinet minister, countered the claims, saying, “The BJP has consistently worked towards the city’s development, and visible improvements in infrastructure, sanitation and public services stand as proof. Congress is making baseless allegations to mislead voters, but people have seen the transformation under the BJP’s governance. Our commitment remains strong, and we will continue to bring positive changes with a structured and result-oriented approach.”