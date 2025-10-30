Bodies of two men found bludgeoned in Gurugram’s Sector 29, Badshahpur

Two unidentified male bodies, both bludgeoned to death, were recovered by Gurugram Police in separate incidents in Sector 29 and Badshahpur, officers said on Wednesday.

Investigators said one of the bodies was recovered at 8am on Wednesday from the parking lot of Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29, which has been defunct for years. A man spotted the body and alerted the police control room.

Police officials said that broken liquor bottles were recovered about 50 feet from the body of the deceased, indicating that some other suspects were also present with whom he had a dispute after which they murdered him, smashing his head and completely disfiguring face with bricks and concrete tiles probably to hide his identity.

A senior police official said that the killers had even dragged the body on the ground for several metres whose marks were present in the body as well as on the ground.

“We are trying to ascertain his identity. The deceased has religious tattoos in his forearms,” he said.

The body of the second male was recovered from a secluded place in Badshahpur late Tuesday night, said police.

The deceased had deep wounds on the head indicating he was hit hard with a heavy blunt weapon. Afterwards, he was stripped of his clothes and all the belongings were removed to hide his identity from police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that both the bodies were sent to the government mortuary where they will remain preserved for at least 72 hours for the identification process. “Once their family members are traced, the autopsies will be carried out and murder cases will be registered at DLF police station in Sector 29 and Badshahpur for nabbing the killers,” said Turan.