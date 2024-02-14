Bridge proposed at Basai rly crossing for better connectivity with Dwarka eway

To provide better connectivity to the residents of Sector 37-D, Sector 36 and Sector 37-C with the Dwarka expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to construct either a road under bridge (RuB) or a road over bridge (ROB) at a railway crossing in Basai village on Garhi Road just close to the GMDA water treatment plant, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Work is scheduled to be completed by April as per the tender document. (HT Archive)

According to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) manual, a structure constructed over railway lines to carry traffic is called road over bridge while a structure under the railway line for traffic movement is called road under bridge.

At present, people avoid the road because of the railway crossing, despite a number of real estate projects developing along it and also in the adjacent sectors.

GMDA officials said that they have floated a tender on February 10 to hire a consultant, who will prepare a technical feasibility report and detailed project report for construction of a road over bridge/road under bridge at the location. “The consultant will conduct a detailed topographical survey and identify the need for land acquisition if any. They will also check if there is a need to shift any utilities and prepare a detailed traffic survey and traffic movement plant,” they said, adding that the proposed structure was part of the overall exercise to boost connectivity between major sector roads and Dwarka expressway.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April as per the tender document.

“Tender has been floated for engaging consultant to study the feasibility of construction of ROB or underpass along Sector 37-D to boost connectivity between Garhi Harsaru and Dwarka expressway and to eliminate level crossing No. 29,” said Vikas Malik, executive engineer, GMDA.

Railway official, privy to the matter but who are not authorised to speak on the matter, said that the construction of the ROB is the only viable option at this location.

In order to boost connectivity between Dwarka expressway and adjoining sectors, GMDA will take up repair work and upgradation of key roads along Dwarka expressway sectors.