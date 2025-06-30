Brief spell of rain triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos across Gurugram

A short spell of rain lasting just 40 minutes on Monday afternoon caused widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion in multiple parts of Gurugram, including major roads like Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), officials and residents said. Cars wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 on June 17. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite the relatively low rainfall—1.5mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)—heavy water accumulation was reported from over two dozen locations, severely affecting vehicular movement, especially during peak hours.

According to the Gurugram traffic police, an eight-kilometre-long traffic jam developed on the Delhi-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) due to waterlogging near Mahipalpur. “The jam extended up to Shankar Chowk in the city,” said Rajesh Kumar Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). “We were in continuous touch with our Delhi counterparts and the jam was later cleared.”

Mohan added that traffic snarls were also reported from Bilaspur, Narsinghpur, and other areas. “While all other areas were managed efficiently and quickly, traffic police personnel were deployed in Bilaspur to clear snarls caused by waterlogging. We have kept teams of selected men deployed in the field with 32 cranes and two hydras for traffic management even during nighttime. This includes closing underpasses if heavy rain causes water accumulation,” he said.

The heaviest waterlogging was seen in Sector 16’s IDC colony, where rainwater submerged roads outside several factories and offices. “All the roads in the sector are filled with rainwater and it is very difficult for people to commute. There are at least 250 factories in the area and a large number of people face difficulty due to waterlogging,” said JN Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association.

Local residents across the city voiced frustration over recurring flooding and blamed inadequate drainage and poor urban planning. “Despite all the claims of desilting and preparation, even light rain is enough to flood our roads,” said Nitin Yadav, a resident of Sector 56.

Similar complaints came from newly developed areas. “The Sanath Road was recently constructed, and officials had assured us that waterlogging wouldn’t be a problem anymore. But nothing has changed. Water still accumulates and causes major disruptions in traffic,” said Sunil Sareen, vice president of the RWA, Sector 102 (Imperial Garden).

Residents reported water accumulation and traffic snarls at key stretches including Sheetla Mata Road, Rajendra Park, Vishnu Garden, Sector 5, Sector 14, 15, and 16, colonies along Sohna Road, and Badshahpur village. Internal roads near the Daultabad flyover and parts of Sector 50 also experienced heavy waterlogging.

New Gurugram, Palam Vihar, Krishna Colony, Jai Vihar Colony, Surat Nagar, Swaroop Garden, New Colony, and Gurugram Village were among other affected areas. At Prakashpuri Chowk on Railway Road, the road near the police booth was completely submerged, leading to an all-day-long traffic jam, according to locals.

Commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, were seen taking shelter under flyovers along Golf Course Extension Road and the Dwarka Expressway as light rain continued to disrupt movement.

IMD officials, meanwhile, said thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are expected at isolated parts of Haryana, including Gurugram, on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C and a minimum of 25.9°C. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality index stood at 51, categorising it as “satisfactory”—slightly better than Sunday’s 53 and Saturday’s 70.

The IMD on Monday had also forecast above normal rain in July for the country – over 106% of the long period average. “Most parts of the country are likely to experience normal to above-normal rainfall. However, most parts of northeast and east India, many areas of extreme South Peninsular India and some areas of northwest India, are likely to receive below-normal rainfall,” it had said.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “The situation of waterlogging has improved compared to previous times. Our teams were deployed at all key locations, and not much water accumulation was witnessed within our jurisdiction.”

(With inputs from Jasjeev Gandhiok)