Budget for green works likely to be slashed: MCG officials

Funds for environmental works is likely to see a major dip in the upcoming 2021-2020 budget of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Funds for environmental works is likely to see a major dip in the upcoming 2021-2020 budget of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The MCG is scheduled to draft its 2021-22 budget on March 18.

Officials said that around 102 crore was reserved for environment works in the 2020-21 fiscal, of which only 21 crore was spent. “Even though the MCG set a fund allocation of around 102 crore, only around 21 crore were spent for environmental works in the 2020-21 fiscal, mostly related to Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures. Hence, there is an 85% dip in the allocation of funds for this fiscal,” a senior MCG, requesting anonymity, said.

The official explained that the budget serves as a guide around which the MCG initiates its operations for a financial year and added that only 15-20% of funds can be increased from the original allocation.

“We can allocate some extra funds for any specific category. However, it should not be in excess of 15-20% as then the MCG has to explain the spending and seek approval from the state government. The biggest drawback of low funding is that it signifies that the MCG does not have any large-scale new projects or environmental restorations in mind,” the official cited above said.

Over the last two days, the MCG has also held separate meetings with its officials and councillors over the draft budget. MCG officials said that all suggestions and complaints will also be taken into account when the budget is being finalised.

“Only a draft budget has been prepared at the moment. Each category under the revenue collection as well as expenditure will be scrutinised, reviewed, and then finalised in the official budget meeting. We have held two meetings on the matter, with councillors and officials recently. Their inputs and suggestions will also be factored while preparing the MCG’s 2021-22 budget,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

Officials said that the MCG is likely to increase its funds’ allocation by nearly two times for water bodies, while it will reserve funds for rainwater harvesting for the first time.

“This fiscal, we are aiming to spend a lot of funds towards the rejuvenation of ponds and local water bodies to both mitigate localised waterlogging and recharging the groundwater table. Further, for the first time in 13 years of existence, MCG is also reserving funds for rainwater harvesting,” the official cited above said.

Officials said the increase in allocation of funds for water bodies and rainwater harvesting by the MCG may be due to a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the civic body to highlight the steps it will take to ensure increased groundwater recharge in 2021.

Vaishali Rana Chandra, a city-based environmentalist said that Haryana has one of the lowest green covers across the country as consistently highlighted by the annual reports of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) over the past decade.

“Increasing green cover is of the highest importance, especially since Gurugram is one of the cities with the highest pollution globally. Delhi has seven biodiversity parks and Gurugram has just a solitary one. MCG needs to take cognisance of this situation and allocate more funds towards increasing the city’s green cover, build more biodiversity parks, plant more saplings, rather than reducing its expenditure,” said Chandra.

gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
gurugram news

CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday
gurugram news

Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A year ago on March 13, around 8
gurugram news

Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Gangster Kaushal on Thursday filed a petition in a local court, seeking protection from his rivals as well as officers of Gurugram Police, alleging the possibility of a fake encounter
gurugram news

District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city
gurugram news

State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
At least six hospitals in the city will start round-the-clock vaccination service from March 15
gurugram news

DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission
gurugram news

Green court gives last chance for clearing legacy waste at landfill

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a petition concerning legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site on March 9, has given authorities the last chance for ensuring “meaningful action on the ground level” by April 7 to clear the waste
