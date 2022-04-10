Bus conductor booked for ‘embezzling’ ₹300
The Haryana state roadways department has filed a case of embezzlement against a bus conductor for allegedly pocketing ₹300 from two passengers without issuing tickets, police said on Saturday.
Police identified the bus conductor as Vipin Kumar (35), a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, and said they have registered an FIR under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust) against him at Sector 14 police station on the basis of a complaint by Haryana roadways general manager (Gurugram) Ekta Chopra.
Kumar has dismissed the charges as baseless.
In the FIR, Chopra claimed that an inspection of Haryana roadways bus travelling on Gurugram-Haldwani route, taken up near Dhaula Kuan on March 24, found two passengers travelling without tickets.
The senior transport department official alleged that “it was a clear act of embezzlement of government money”, adding that Kumar did not provide tickets to the two passengers even after charging money from them.
Despite repeated attempts, Chopra could not be reached for comment.
A police official, privy to the case, said the offence will be categorised as embezzlement irrespective of the amount.“Even if somebody pockets Re 1 from the government, it will still be an embezzlement,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Kumar claimed he issued the tickets to the two passengers, who were travelling to Garh Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, but did not charge them for their luggage, containing 10kg of rice and pulses, they were carrying to undertake rituals for a departed family member. “No fare charge is required if the luggage weight is up to 10kg,” he said.
“I was suspended for at least three days. I was reinstated when there was a nationwide strike last month,” he alleged.
Inspector Satender Kumar, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said they will ask Kumar and the inspection team members to join the investigation.
-
Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed
Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following an incident of vandalisation. “Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn't succeed,” said a senior police officer.
-
J&K witnessing golden period: L-G Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period as 80 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory in the last few months, a record in the last 15 to 20 years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday. He also highlighted several initiatives of the government to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG flagged off an event titled 'Athwas', a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of the Dal Lake.
-
Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake
Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura's body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday. “The body was identified as of a resident of Elahibagh Soura, 62, Khurshid Ahamd Tota. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.
-
CBI arrests seven in multi-crore scholarship scam in Himachal
Days after the Himachal Pradesh high court expressed displeasure over the investigation into the multi-crore scholarship scam in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven persons, including top employees of various private educational institutes, officials said on Saturday. The investigation revealed that they had connived with employees of nationalised banks to siphon the money granted for scholarships. Employees of the educational institutions had created fake accounts of students in banks outside the state.
-
Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”. Anurag Thakur launches counteroffensive Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.
