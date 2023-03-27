Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing electrical cables measuring 184 metres that were meant for connecting five submersible pumps at a sewage treatment plant in Sector 72, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Cables worth ₹ 3 lakh stolen from sewage treatment plant in Sec 72

Police said the matter came to light when Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials opened the chemical room of the sewage treatment plant on March 20 to use the pumps kept inside for clearing water after a spell of rain that led to waterlogging.

On the basis of a complaint by GMDA officer Surender Kaushik, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) at Gurugram Sadar police station on Friday evening, said police.

Kaushik, who is the sub-divisional engineer at the sewage treatment plant, alleged in the FIR that the stolen wires, were worth at least ₹3 lakh. “Police are quizzing the staff to get details on how the wires were cut and stolen,” he said.

Kaushik said the pumps are used for dewatering low-lying areas in Gurugram in case of waterlogging after rain.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway and the suspects will be arrested soon.