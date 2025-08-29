Car falls into drain in Faridabad, three drowned after getting trapped inside

Three men were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep drain in Faridabad’s Sector 22 late on Thursday, police said. The victims were trapped inside as the vehicle sank within seconds, officials said on Friday. The Tata Tiago car. (HT Photo)

Investigators said the incident occurred between 10.30pm and 10.35pm near Sanjay Colony in Sector 23. Locals who witnessed the accident immediately raised an alarm and alerted the police control room.

The Tata Tiago, according to investigators privy to the case details, was being driven at a high speed, and prima facie it appears that the driver lost control of the car, sending it spinning off the road and into the 10-15 feet deep drain.

The car sank almost instantly as water rushed into the passenger cabin through the vehicles open windows, leaving the occupants with no chance of escape. Rescue teams reached within 15 minutes and began efforts to retrieve the car.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Maurya, 32, a hardware shop owner from Sanjay Colony; Gaurav Rawat, 33, a cab driver from Jawahar Colony; and Amit Jha, 31, of Atal Chowk in Sanjay Enclave, who worked at a private firm in Palwal. They were all childhood friends who, police said had met for dinner earlier in the evening.

Jha, who was driving, was dropping Maurya home when the accident took place, according to police officers familiar with the matter.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the car was speeding when Jha lost control after taking a turn. “It veered off the road and fell into the open drain. Locals shouted for help but could not reach the vehicle as it submerged almost immediately with all three inside,” he said.

By 11pm, a crane was brought to the spot to pull the vehicle out. Rescue workers then reached the victims but attempts to revive them failed.

“Paramedics tried resuscitation both at the site and in the ambulances, but it was too late. Doctors at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital declared them dead,” Yadav said.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected. “Preliminary inquiry suggests the driver lost control at the turning, leading to the fall,” an officer said.

An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been initiated at Mujesar police station. Police said the bodies were handed over to families after post-mortem examinations.