Cattle herder mowed down by speeding van in Bilaspur, suspect at large

Gurugram: A cattle herder headed towards Pachgaon to take his cattle for grazing was mowed down by a speeding canter van from behind in Bilaspur on Sunday, police said. Police said the age of the victim was yet to be ascertained (File photo)

The deceased was identified as Phul Singh. A police officer at the Bilaspur police station said locals alerted the police about the injured man seen near Binola.

“Our teams visited the spot and found that the man had sustained an injury to his head. By the time he could have been taken to a nearby hospital, the man had lost a lot of blood,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

According to police, a complaint was submitted at Bilaspur police station by the deceased person’s son, demanding swift action against the driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the injured on his own.

Police said the age of the victim was yet to be ascertained. “The body of the deceased was sent to a nearby mortuary for a post-mortem on Sunday. Further action will be decided based on the autopsy findings,” the officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that an FIR was registered against the canter driver, who is still at large, under the relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are scanning CCTV placed in the area to identify the suspects. A team has been deployed to track him down,” Turan said, adding that the suspect would be apprehended soon.