Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CBI orders investigation into collapse of Chintels Paradiso building in Gurugram

CBI orders investigation into collapse of Chintels Paradiso building in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:29 PM IST

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed vertically, killing two women and injuring many others.

Representational image.(HT_PRINT)
Representational image.(HT_PRINT)
ANI |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR into the collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment building in Gurugram last year.

The FIR accessed by ANI reads Ashok Saloman, developer of Chintels Paradiso as accused in the case.

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed vertically, killing two women and injuring many others.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others cheating, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, mischief causing damage etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram cbi
gurugram cbi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out