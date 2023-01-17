CBI orders investigation into collapse of Chintels Paradiso building in Gurugram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR into the collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment building in Gurugram last year.

The FIR accessed by ANI reads Ashok Saloman, developer of Chintels Paradiso as accused in the case.

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed vertically, killing two women and injuring many others.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others cheating, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, mischief causing damage etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON