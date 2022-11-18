Centre nod for Huda to Cyber City Metro corridor

Chandigarh: The Haryana chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said on Friday that the Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government has approved the 28.5km-long Metro rail corridor connecting Huda City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram. This will cover the entire city of Gurugram.

Kaushal said this will provide efficient and environment friendly transport to residents of Haryana, especially those living in Gurugram and its vicinity.

The chief secretary, who reviewed the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) in the 50th meeting of the board of directors on Friday, said the Metro rail corridor from Rezangla Chowk up to Sector 21 in Dwarka has already been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and is being further sent to the central government for approval.

This will give seamless connectivity from Gurugram to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

An official spokesperson said Gurugram Metro has shown outstanding performance this financial year as compared to last year. It has earned ₹21.6 crore up to October 2022 in comparison to ₹3.84 crore last year. Earnings from fare and non-fare revenues have risen due to increase in ridership as well as commercial activities with an enhanced percentage of 230% in financial performance. The daily ridership has grown from 8,500 people per day to 40,000 per day over the same period.

The HMRTC is also in the process of putting charging and parking facilities in the Metro station areas in Gurugram, which will help achieve last mile connectivity.

It has also been emphasised that non-fare revenues of Gurugram Metro should be increased so that the project can move towards self-reliance. The chief secretary also reviewed the progress of the Passenger Rapid Transport (PRT) project pod cars to connect from Old Domestic Terminal, Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Terminal.