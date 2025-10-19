Chaos, illegal sales mar opening of Gadoli cracker market in Gurugram

Serpentine snarls, with vehicles running bumper to bumper for around two kilometres, marred the roads leading to the Gadoli cracker market on Saturday, as the sale of green firecrackers started on Saturday morning across Delhi-NCR as part of the regulated Diwali celebrations. The situation was so severe that vehicles spilled onto the internal roads of Gadoli village, inconveniencing villagers and throwing their daily lives out of gear.

The situation was exacerbated at the wholesale market as amid authorised sellers, unlicensed traders also started setting up stalls by late afternoon due to lax checks on the ground. Traffic was also unregulated on routes from the Dwarka Expressway service road and Old Gurugram, as people from across Delhi-NCR flocked to stock up.

“We have been waiting for more than three hours just to reach the gate of the market. There are no directions, no parking, no crowd control. This is supposed to be a regulated market, but it looks more like a street fair,” said Rakesh Tewatia, who travelled from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad to purchase bulk crackers for resale.

Despite strict instructions from the district administration allowing sale of only NEERI-certified green crackers from October 18 to 20, HT found several stalls openly selling banned conventional fireworks, such as anar, ladi, bullet bombs and rockets. Crackers were being sold from large gunny sacks stacked inside godowns and even from parked trucks, with no visible signage, QR codes, or fire safety equipment.

“The police know everything and allow us, since it’s only one time in the year when we can make some profit. We have to sell what customers demand. People don’t want the so-called green crackers because they don’t make noise. Everyone wants the old ones, and we can’t afford to send them away. We wait for this period all year and we get incentives on the sales,” said Amit Yadav, a salesman at a cracker godown.

During its visit, HT found police personnel sitting inside a few godowns—some talking to traders and others scrolling through their phones—but there was no active inspection of the goods.While the administration had claimed that district and block-level monitoring teams had been constituted, none was on the ground.

There were no fire extinguishers, no barricades separating storage areas from buyers, and no ambulances or emergency response units in sight. A single narrow lane served both for entry and exit, creating bottlenecks as more vehicles and pedestrians poured in.

A senior police official posted in the area, on the condition of anonymity, admitted the situation was “challenging.”

“It’s difficult to manage crowd and enforcement together,” the officer said. “We have limited manpower, and people are not cooperating. We are issuing warnings and will act against unlicensed sellers.”

Inspector Yogesh, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said, “There was an excessive crowd at these godowns on Saturday morning when they opened up for the first time for sale following the order of the Supreme Court.”

Officials said that the situation eased up in the afternoon, but the rush is expected to pick up again on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Another police officer said that of the 12 licensed green cracker sellers in Gurugram, seven operate out of Sector 10 “due to which there is extreme pressure in the area as people from entire district are pouring in here. We had to even stop buyers at entrance and regulate the entry and exit with the support staff of the sellers.”

Repeated calls and messages from HT to district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar and officers from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, went unanswered.