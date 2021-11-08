Chief minister may attend Chhath Puja at Sector 10 temple in Gurugram

The Gurugram police will deploy over 500 personnel in Shakti Park, Sector 10, around Sheetla Mata Mandir and on the stretch leading to the temple as the chief minister is expected to attend Chhath Puja celebrations this year. Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10 this year.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that the chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in the puja at Shakti Park in Sector 10 on Wednesday. “We have prepared a security blueprint for Chhath Puja and deployment has been discussed. Teams have been assigned duties and personnel have been deployed in plain clothes to keep a check on miscreant activities,” he said.

Police said action will be taken against anyone found without a mask or not following Covid-19 protocols.

According to officials of the district administration, an estimated 250,000-300,000 people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh live in Gurugram. Most of them will celebrate the festival at some of the prominent ghats in the city — Sheetla Mata Mandir, Chakkarpur, Maruti Kunj and Dundahera.

The district administration has allocated 30 places for Chhath Puja celebrations this year, said officials.

For the festival, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has made ghats at 14 places such as Kanhai village, Labour Chowk Sector-5, Panjiri Plant, Om Vihar, Shakti Park, Devilal Colony, Sector-15 Part-II, New Palam Vihar, Community Hall Kadipur, Sabzi Mandi near Bhimgarh Khedi, Basai Talab, Saraswati Enclave, Surat Nagar Talab and Surat Nagar.

The MCG will arrange water tankers, mobile toilets as well as streetlights at these ghats, said officials.

The MCG has already, placed mobile toilets and made provisions for drinking water at most of these sites.

“Over the week, sanitation workers will clean these spots and ensure that basic provisions such as lighting, water, and toilets are in place,” said Hari Om Atri, joint commissioner of MCG.

Commissioner Rao said the traffic police will regularly tweet and update the traffic situation on social media.

Officials said last year, due to the pandemic, people from the Purvanchal region held the Chhath Pooja symbolically by making ponds on the roofs of their houses.