Realty firm Chintels India Limited, the developer of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109, has made what it called a “final offer” to owners of flats in three of its high-rises where structural audits highlighted flaws, with the company proposing to buy back the flats, or to repair and rebuild them, with a promise of giving possession within 36 months, officials and residents aware of the matter said. Last year, the complex’s tower D was vacated immediately after six floors of the building partially collapsed, killing two women on February 10. (HT Archive)

Members of the complex’s resident welfare association (RWA) on Sunday said that they would discuss the matter at a meeting with all stakeholders before announcing their decision.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat in Chintels Paradiso Tower D led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, resulting in a cascade effect of portions of flats caving in, all the way down to the first floor. Two people had died in the incident.

Following the incident, the Haryana government filed a criminal case against the developer and conducted a district-level investigation, revealing several quality issues in the construction and design of these towers, which led to their collapse. A three-member Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) committee, formed to conduct a structural audit of the building, said in its September 2020 report that the structure deteriorated faster than expected, even though the condominium was only occupied for about five years.

A subsequent audit of Towers E and F highlighted similar flaws, deeming the structures unfit for human habitation.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is currently probing it.

Chintels India Limited, in a letter to Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav dated April 21, said that it has agreed to pay an all-inclusive price and a buy-back offer to home owners in the affected towers.

“We will pay ₹6,500 per sqft. as an all-inclusive price (super area). In addition, we will reimburse the flat owners for the actual stamp duty paid. Option two: Because a large number of flat owners expressed a desire to remain in the project, we are willing to have the property repaired or re-built by a well-known contractor following the technical requirements recommended by M/s CSIR-CBRI, and hand over possession within 36 months of receipt of all necessary approvals and/or removal of any other obstacles in proceeding with the construction,” the letter, signed by Rakesh Kumar, senior manager (legal), Chintels India Limited, said.

The developer said that if the towers need to be rebuilt, each flat owner who chooses this offer will receive a flat that is of the same size and layout as the flat they currently own. However, due to the increase in construction costs, the developer will charge ₹1,000 per square foot as an additional charge, which would be payable in instalments, the letter said.

Speaking about the offer, Chintels India senior vice president JN Yadav said, “As the well-being of our customers is of utmost importance to us, we have given these two options, and are confident that many of the residents will be satisfied.”

He added, “The rate we are offering is higher than the current market rate for several nearby, similar projects. We understand the difficulties and uncertainty that residents have experienced due to the incident, and we hope that this will satisfy them and restore their faith in our commitment to providing them with a safe and secure home.”

The Chintels Paradiso RWA said that deputy commissioner Yadav should call a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue in detail and move it forward. “This is a complicated issue, and we would prefer that the deputy commissioner convene a meeting of all stakeholders before making a decision,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of the RWA.

Yadav said that he will soon call a meeting of all stakeholders, including the developer, to discuss the proposal. “The proposal will be thoroughly discussed, and if all stakeholders agree, it will be implemented. We will convene a meeting this week to discuss and resolve the problem,” he said.

