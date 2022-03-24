Chintels structure deteriorated faster than expected: Audit report

The three-member Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi committee formed to conduct a structural audit at the Chintels Paradiso condominium has observed in its preliminary report that the structure deteriorated faster than expected, even though the condominium has been occupied for only about five years. The team also found significant corrosion of steel reinforcement in the debris of the tower where the ceilings of six floors collapsed on February 10 and observed rust marks during visual inspection.

The committee comprises professors Shashank Bishnoi, Vasant Matsagar, and DR Sahoo from the department of civil engineering, IIT Delhi. They submitted the preliminary to the district administration on March 12, a copy of which HT has seen.

“The steel reinforcements observed in the debris and in the remnants of the collapsed portion were significantly corroded. Rust marks were also seen in the pieces of concrete in the debris. Corrosion pits in the reinforcement were observed in most reinforcements. The effect of such corrosion was seen on the reduction in diameter of steel regard,” the committee said in its report.

The committee noted that there was a possibility of several issues arising due to structural design, material quality, and construction quality. It recommended that to find out more about these issues, a detailed structural survey and testing be carried out by experts from IIT Delhi. It also recommended that to assess the structural design, an agency be hired to find deficiencies in the structure and material construction.

The IIT team said that upon observing the debris, it found there was progressive collapse from the sixth to the second floor of Tower D and that in Tower G, significant corrosion was observed in the steel reinforcement that had been exposed.

The team said it was informed by the administration and residents that repairs were taking place on the sixth floor at the time of the collapse but noted that at the time of repair, the slabs had not been propped up properly. It also said that cracks and swelling of the floor were observed in the corridors of the building.

The team also said it was informed that some pieces of concrete had earlier collapsed in the cantilever balconies outside the flats and in front of the elevators in other buildings as well. They noted that large steel columns were added at some locations in the basement at the points connecting the tower areas with the non-tower areas.

According to the report, the committee held a discussion with the authorities and residents earlier this month, where it was informed that regular repairs and maintenance works had been carried out in the structures since the time of occupation.

It also observed no major visible signs of distress in the basement of the buildings.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that the report will be discussed by the district level investigation committee on Friday. “This report will be discussed in detail and a future course of action will be decided in a meeting on Friday. I will also hold a meeting with the flat owners of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the developer refused to comment on the issue.

A spokesperson for Chintels said,” The matter regarding Paradiso is sub judice. In the interest of a fair and unbiased investigation, we are fully cooperating with the authorities getting the structural audit done by IIT Delhi.”

Construction of the Chintels Paradiso condominium complex, which comprises nine towers, started in 2011. The occupancy certificates for Towers D, E, F, G, H, which were built in phase 1 were issued in August 2016, while occupancy certificates for Towers A, B, C, J were issued in July 2017.

On February 10, the ceilings of six floors in Tower D of the condominium collapsed partially, killing two residents and leading to several residents demanding an investigation into the matter. The Haryana government, earlier this week, announced a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter. The structural audit was also carried out after the Haryana chief minister issued directions in this regard last month.

Following the incident, 35 families residing in Tower D were given alternative flats by the developer in the same condominium. However, around 100 families in Towers E, F, G, H are still holding out as they are demanding compensation from the developer and the cancellation of the occupancy certificates of the complex.

