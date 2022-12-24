Churches decked out as Gurugram soaks in Yuletide spirit

Gurugram While resident welfare associations (RWA) in Gurugram are promoting Christmas and New Year parties on social media websites, the district administration has urged sector markets, malls, pubs, bars and restaurants to ensure anti-Covid norms are not violated.

The Gurugram police have formed special teams to check for violation of anti-Covid norms.

Chirag Gehlot, Central Park Resorts, Sector 48, said they have called a renowned singer to perform on Sunday. “We have made elaborate arrangements only for residents so that they can enjoy the night with their families and wish their neighbours and friends, but we will follow all precautionary measures,” he said.

Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments’ RWA in Sector 50, said they had organised an event for residents in which children and parents also participated.

Iris Broadway in Sector 85 and 86, is all geared up for the ‘Christmas Carnival’ with decorations and twinkling lights and various activities have been planned for celebrations on Sunday.

Vatika India Next Township in Sector 83, too, has planned many activities and organised food stalls. DLF Club 3, 4 and 5 have organised dinners, breakfast, live music and a children’s zone.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said teams have been deployed across the city to ensure safe celebrations and to ensure law and order situation is maintained.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the celebrations are taking place after two years but they have directed all event organisers to ensure safety of residents are taken care of.

“Christmas celebrations should be done with all precautionary measures in place. Anyone found indulging in any anti-social activities will not be spared,” DC Yadav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON