Citizens hold march in Gurugram to protect the Aravallis hill

At least 150 residents from across Gurugram, Rajasthan and NCR on Saturday organised a silent protest against what they called “the destruction of the Aravalli range”. The demonstration, organised by the Aravalli Bachao Citizens movement, was held at Civil Lines. Starting from John Hall, the march proceeded towards the residence of Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The march was organised in response to a recent Supreme Courtruling of November 20 that defines the Aravalli Hills by a 100-metre elevation. Protesters argued that such a narrow interpretation risks excluding vast stretches of forest land, wildlife corridors and groundwater recharge zones from legal protection, leaving them vulnerable to mining, construction and other forms of development.

Starting from John Hall, the march proceeded towards the residence of Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh. Participants observed complete silence throughout the route, holding placards that highlighted the ecological, climatic and social importance of the Aravalli range.

Vaishali Rana, trustee of Aravalli Bachao, said that the decision undermines decades of environmental understanding. “We will not allow the government, bureaucrats, politicians or even the judiciary to open up the sacred Aravallis for destruction. Defining the Aravallis only by a height of 100 metres is deeply flawed and ignores the ecological reality of this ancient mountain range,” said Rana. “The forests, aquifers and biodiversity do not begin or end at an arbitrary elevation. This judgment threatens the very survival of the ecosystem.”

Environmentalists said the Aravallis serve as a natural barrier against desertification, particularly preventing the spread of sand from the Thar desert into Haryana, Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. They also play a crucial role in groundwater recharge and help moderate extreme temperatures in the NCR, which has seen worsening heatwaves and air pollution over the years.

“The right to life under the Constitution includes the right to clean air and water,” said Rana.

Roma J Vinayak, one of the participants said that the judiciary has always been the last refuge for environmental protection in this country. “The Aravalli range forms the cultural and strategic backbone of Mewar—shaping its forts, settlements, water systems, and the historical resilience of Rajput polities. To erode the Aravallis is to erode both ecology and history,” she said.

Sangeeta Nayyar from Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement said, “We have on record lost almost 31 Hills to the pressure of mining mafias and business barons. They have been devastating our ancient Aravallis,” she said.

Col (retd) S Oberoi, trustee of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens movement, submitted a memorandum detailing the group’s demands to the minister’s staff, urging the state government to take a firm stand to protect the entire Aravalli landscape, irrespective of elevation.

Organisers said the march is part of a wider citizens’ movement unfolding across north India, including parallel campaigns in Rajasthan.

When asked about the matter, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh said that he was in Chandigarh on Saturday. “I will return next week and meet with the people to discuss the solutions,” he said.