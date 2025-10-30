Civil hospital washrooms reopen after month-long repairs, but facilities remain inadequate

After a month of repairs and renovations, the washrooms in Civil Hospital, Sector 10A, reopened on Monday. However, the facilities remain inadequate, with only two washrooms available for men and women across the ground and first floors, leaving the hospital still short of key infrastructure.

Sunita (goes by single name), 38, a patient’s relative, said she first struggled to locate the washroom as there were no signs indicating its location. Once inside, she found a long queue of eight to nine women waiting. “The washroom had a foul smell, the floor was extremely slippery, and water was overflowing,” she added. “The first time I asked the staff, they too seemed confused and said the washroom wasn’t open. It was only after some time that another patient’s relative guided me here.”

Relatives of patients described the washrooms as unhygienic and unsafe.

“The washrooms are not clean. In one of them, the flush wasn’t working, and water overflow has made the floor slippery, which is especially risky for senior citizens,” said Rinky, 26, another patient’s relative.

Meanwhile, some visitors shared that hospital staff were seen directing certain visitors to a washroom located near the library on the ground floor. “Staff said the facility is not meant for everyone as it is a staff/official washroom, but if anyone happens to notice it, they can use it. They said that this washroom is comparatively better maintained in terms of hygiene,” Rinky said.

“This is a unisex washroom. There are no proper facilities for men or women in the hospital. While we staff can use washrooms in different wards, it is a real problem for the relatives,” said a hospital staff member, requesting anonymity.

Another hospital staff, requesting anonymity, shared that while washrooms still need improvement, users also have a responsibility to keep them clean. “People don’t use washrooms like this at home, they are careful there, so why forget civic sense at the hospital?”, she asked. “Some visitors even fail to dispose of sanitary napkins properly. We are humans too; how can we be expected to clean up such a mess?” she added.

She also pointed out that the washrooms for hospital staff are inadequate. “It is ironic that a hospital, which is meant to maintain hygiene and proper upkeep, lacks hygienic washrooms,” she said.

Dr. Lokveer Singh, primary health officer at Civil Hospital, said that repair and renovation work had been underway for nearly a month. Singh admitted that, given the heavy patient load, the washroom facilities for patients’ relatives remain inadequate and poorly maintained.

“The hospital sees around 2,000 to 2,500 visitors daily, and almost every patient is accompanied by someone. The washrooms needed repairs, so they were whitewashed, fixed, and provided with proper water supply. Some work is still pending and will be completed in the coming days,” he added.

One of the staff member, requesting anonymity, shared that the signs will be put soon. “There were signages but those were removed while the washrooms were being fixed.”