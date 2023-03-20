A Class 11 students was allegedly rammed with a motorcycle and then brutally assaulted by six to seven persons, including his schoolmate, in Gwal Pahari allegedly as a revenge for a petty argument that had taken place almost three months ago, police said Monday. Class 11 student assaulted over 3-month-old petty argument

Police said the incident was reported around 11.30am on March 18 when the 17-year-old student was returning to his residence on foot from his school in Gwal Pahari after his exams.

Investigators said the suspects, who are yet to be arrested, were trailing him on three motorcycles after he left the school. They said the prime suspect rammed the student with his motorcycle when they reached a secluded location.

The boy fell to the ground and before he could get up, the suspects assaulted him with wooden bats and rods for about 15 minutes until some passers-by chased them away.

Police said before fleeing, the suspects threatened him with dire consequences if he ever messed with them again.

Police said the boy informed his family about the assault after taking help from one of the passers-by who also rushed him to a private hospital and then to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A where he is still undergoing treatment.

The boy’s father on Monday said his son suffered severe injuries in the head and limbs.

“Doctors said they will carry out CT Scan of his head and X-ray of his limbs as they were badly swollen. His condition is serious,” he said.

The father said his son had an argument with one of his schoolmates almost three months ago when he was on his way to purchase books and copies.

“Initially, we didn’t know anything but later my son confided that the suspect was continuously following him. We approached the suspect’s parents and grandfather two months ago to end the conflict. However, in front of everyone he vowed to take revenge on my son,” he alleged.

On the boy’s complaint, an FIR against the suspects was registered under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-I police station on Sunday night, said police.

Sub-inspector Chetan Kumar, Gwal Pahari police post in-charge, said they would arrest the suspects soon. “Once we nab them, it would become clear why the argument had taken place,” he said.