CM Saini vows snarl-free Gurugram; GMDA clears 80cr underpass

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state government is committed to making Gurugram a congestion-free city with the best possible urban transport infrastructure and minimal traffic issues. He made the statement while chairing the 15th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held at the PWD rest house in the city. CM chairs GMDA meet; ₹ 80cr underpass okayed near Millennium City Metro. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“Gurugram is the economic growth hub of the state, and every development project initiated here is linked to Haryana’s overall progress. All ongoing works should be completed in a time-bound manner so that citizens can avail the benefits without delay,” the chief minister said during the meeting.

Saini approved GMDA’s proposal to construct an underpass near the Millennium City metro station to improve connectivity towards sectors 27, 29, 43, and 44. The project, estimated to cost ₹80 crore, will have a detailed project report prepared soon, officials said.

The chief minister also reviewed major health-related infrastructure projects in Gurugram, including the proposed Civil Hospital and Shree Sheetla Mata Medical College. It was decided that a high-level committee will be formed to explore the operation of the medical college under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Saini further directed officials to start construction work on the Civil Hospital without delay and to incorporate suggestions by union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and state minister Rao Narbir Singh into its design.

The CM also approved a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) proposal to transfer sewer lines of 600 mm and above to GMDA for maintenance. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said transferring larger networks, including 900 mm and above lines from Bus Stand to CRPF Chowk, Sector 4 to Lakshman Vihar Dividing Road, Old Delhi Road, Jyoti Park, Sector 4/7 to MPS, and Basai Road, would improve system performance.

Saini also discussed the proposal to build a new drain from Gurugram to Palwal via Nuh, aimed at reducing pressure on the Najafgarh Drain and providing a long-term solution for stormwater disposal. Calling it crucial for Gurugram’s future needs, the chief minister said it would also aid in water conservation and flood mitigation.

During the meeting, union minister Rao Inderjit Singh reviewed the progress of the Wazirabad Sports Stadium and urged strict action against developers who have built over natural drains and ponds. He also directed that an artificial lake be developed at Sirhaul border on land owned by the tourism department to reduce waterlogging.