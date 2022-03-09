Commissioner forms SIT to crack murder case of CNG station employees
Gurugram: Gurugram’s commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) on March 4 to investigate the murder of three employees of a CNG filling station in Sector 31 on February 28, police said on Tuesday.
On March 2, police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for credible information regarding the case. However, they did not receive any leads, leading to the formation of the SIT.
Police said that SIT is headed by assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Aman Yadav and supervised by deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij. Station house officer of Sector 40 police station Kuldeep Singh, crime branch in-charges of Sector 40 and Sector 31 and a sub-inspector who is in-charge of the Sector-40 crime branch comprise the team.
ACP Yadav said that the SIT was looking into all the aspects of the case.
“There is no development in the case yet,” he said.
Around 2.45am on February 28, three employees of a compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station on a service lane off National Highway 48 in Sector 31 were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, police said. According to the police, the three employees were sleeping in the manager’s office when the incident took place.
The perpetrators switched off the lights and disabled CCTV cameras on the premises minutes before the incident, said police, adding they received a call from staff at the adjacent petrol pump after one of the severely injured men raised an alarm by dragging himself towards the pump. He collapsed and died before he could reach the place.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.