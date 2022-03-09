Commissioner forms SIT to crack murder case of CNG station employees

Gurugram: Gurugram’s commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) on March 4 to investigate the murder of three employees of a CNG filling station in Sector 31 on February 28, police said on Tuesday.

On March 2, police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for credible information regarding the case. However, they did not receive any leads, leading to the formation of the SIT.

Police said that SIT is headed by assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Aman Yadav and supervised by deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij. Station house officer of Sector 40 police station Kuldeep Singh, crime branch in-charges of Sector 40 and Sector 31 and a sub-inspector who is in-charge of the Sector-40 crime branch comprise the team.

ACP Yadav said that the SIT was looking into all the aspects of the case.

“There is no development in the case yet,” he said.

Around 2.45am on February 28, three employees of a compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station on a service lane off National Highway 48 in Sector 31 were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, police said. According to the police, the three employees were sleeping in the manager’s office when the incident took place.

The perpetrators switched off the lights and disabled CCTV cameras on the premises minutes before the incident, said police, adding they received a call from staff at the adjacent petrol pump after one of the severely injured men raised an alarm by dragging himself towards the pump. He collapsed and died before he could reach the place.