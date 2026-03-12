Concern over series of break-ins in DLF Ph-3

Several families in DLF Phase-III’s Block S said they are spending sleepless nights following repeated break-in attempts by suspects targeting houses for valuables. The affected block is adjacent to the Aravalli biodiversity park, and residents allege suspects are sneaking in through the park, exploiting dense vegetation and the absence of a peripheral wall due to unsuitable terrain. Residents allege suspects use dense vegetation and encroachments in park to enter homes at night; police step up patrols. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to police, the total value of ornaments and cash stolen in the reported thefts is estimated at ₹7–10 lakh, with two FIRs registered between February 19 and March 8 in connection with the incidents.

Residents alleged that several illegal encroachers have built hutments inside the biodiversity park, which are also being used as hideouts by drug addicts during the daytime.

Suresh Arora, a resident, said suspects allegedly consume drugs inside the jungle during the day and enter the residential area between 1am and 4am to target houses. “In some of the cases, they even remained successful in breaking inside the house through main doors even when occupants were inside,” he said.

He added that while police have intensified patrolling and guards have been put on alert, residents, most of whom are senior citizens, are staying awake at night to guard their houses.

Dr Satish Leekha, another resident, said some victims have installed steel and iron grills after the incidents. “However, such is the scenario that we are unable to sleep peacefully at night, and even with the slightest noise, we get up from our beds,” he said, adding that some residents remain awake throughout the night.

The first incident took place between 3am and 4am on February 19 when two suspects broke into the flat of Geeta Chahal, 68, through the main door on the second floor of a four-storey house adjacent to the park. The suspects had locked a servant room from outside on the ground floor.

Chahal’s son Lalit Chahal said he woke up when the suspect entered the flat. “My mother had also got up and raised an alarm. He was about to leap towards my mother when I tried to catch him, but he ran out and jumped from the stairs,” he said.

According to Chahal, the suspect had an associate who fled towards the jungle in the biodiversity park. “However, we managed to catch the other one who was handed over to police after they reached the spot. They could not take away anything from my house,” he said.

He added that the suspects were carrying several tools, and “anything untoward could have unfolded that night.”

Residents said Chahal’s apartment was one of seven houses targeted that night in Block-S. Suspects allegedly broke into two other houses by breaking iron window grills or doors and decamped with valuables.

According to police, the suspect caught on February 19 is in judicial custody now.

On March 4, suspects allegedly targeted four more houses in the area, breaking into two and stealing cash and jewellery. Another house was targeted on March 8, with suspects decamping with valuables after a break-in, residents said.

Vishal Darad, another resident, said suspects were not stealing electronic gadgets. “These suspects are not touching digital gadgets like mobile phones or laptops but are only stealing cash and jewellery,” he said.

“Police officials told us that these are gangs of drug addicts targeting us so that they can get immediate money to purchase psychotropic substances for their daily addiction. Police told us that the one caught while fleeing from Chahal’s residence was also a drug addict from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh who had become a habitual offender to fulfil his daily dose of drugs,” Darad said.

Darad said authorities should remove illegal encroachments inside the biodiversity park and crack down on gangs allegedly taking shelter there. He added that the park spreads across more than 500 acres and extends up to Delhi.

Shibani Guha, an elderly resident, said the neighbourhood had not faced such incidents in decades. “We have never faced such a terrifying situation in the last 25-year time period for which we are living here. In the last month, our situation is like such that we are forced to keep our main doors closed even in the daytime. We have installed steel gates at the entrance now out of fear. We are staying awake at night to guard our houses,” she said.

Residents said they recovered inhalers, cleaver knives and a digital camera inside a bag from an abandoned house in the block on Wednesday, which they suspect was being used as a hideout. Police teams later reached the spot and seized the items for investigation.

To be sure, no stolen valuables from other houses have been recovered so far, officers added.

Residents said they plan to approach the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and DLF officials seeking installation of a 10–12 feet high safety fence or peripheral wall and cameras along the boundary with the biodiversity park.

Residents added that DLF officials inspected the area on Tuesday following the incidents. DLF officials said their teams were working to ensure residents receive necessary security arrangements.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police were aware of the incidents. “Patrolling has already been increased. Teams are working to crackdown on suspects who are repeatedly targeting the area by entering thorough the biodiversity park,” he said.

Turan said the suspect arrested on February 19 was Mahmud Ahmed, 53, who hails from Amroha.

“We had recovered a heavy wrench, cutters, long screw driver from him using which he had broken the main entrance of Chahal’s flat even after it was locked from inside,” he said.

Turan added that Ahmed was living in Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and had reached near Aya Nagar on a stolen scooter before entering the residential area through the biodiversity park on foot.

“He later turned out to be a habitual offender who committed theft for fulfilling his drug addiction,” Turan said, adding that police would intensify the crackdown to prevent misuse of the biodiversity park and ensure residents’ safety.