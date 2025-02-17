Cong announces 29 candidates for Gurugram municipal polls

A day after naming its mayoral candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Congress on Sunday released a list of 29 candidates for the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March 2, with the counting of votes slated for March 12. Names of remaining seven candidates will be announced soon, Congress official said. (HT Archive)

Seema Pahuja has been announced as the Congress candidate for the mayoral race in Gurugram and will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajrani Malhotra. The mayoral seat has been reserved for candidates from the backward category (A), limiting the number of contenders for the position. On Saturday, the BJP had released its list for the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana, which included 36 candidates, a day after announcing its mayoral candidate.

Former Congress minister and ticket distribution committee member Sukhbir Kataria said that the party has selected candidates based on merit, ensuring representation from all castes, communities, and those loyal to the party. “This election will be fought on local issues, and these Congress candidates are connected with the people. We will fight every inch and will not give any quarter to the BJP. Names of seven candidates will be announced soon,” Kataria added.

According to the list released by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming municipal election, key nominees include Yogesh Lohia (Ward 1), Kamlesh Yadav (Ward 2, women), Ankit Yadav (Ward 3), Jaipal Chaudhary (Ward 4), and Poonam Kashyap (Ward 5). Other notable candidates are Satpal Janghu (Ward 6), Shakti Kataria (Ward 7), Prahlad Singh Lohchab (Ward 8), and Satpal Sharma (Ward 9).

The list also features Rajiv Yadav (Ward 10), Anita Saini (Ward 12), Rajesh Kumar Yadav (Ward 13), Raj Kumar Yadav (Ward 14), and Ravinder Valmiki (Ward 16). Sudesh Kumari (Ward 17), Luxmi Nirala (Ward 18), Rohit Raghav (Ward 19), and Munesh Devi Yadav (Ward 21) are also in the fray. Other candidates, meanwhile, include Harvinder Singh (Ward 22), Zile Singh Yadav (Ward 23), Monika Verma (Ward 26), Shyam Lal Julaha (Ward 28), Poonam (Ward 29), Chanchal Verma (Ward 30), Rekha Saini (Ward 31), Pawan Pahuja (Ward 32), Sukhmanti Koli (Ward 34), Inderpal Sahu (Ward 35), and Nishit Kataria (Ward 36).

Kataria said that Congress fielded strong candidates in Gurugram, and they will give a tough fight to the ruling BJP. “Our workers and candidates are in a fighting mode and will fight an issue-based election,” he said.

