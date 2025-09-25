Congress protests over broken roads, poor sanitation in Farrukhnagar

The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest in Farrukhnagar against the BJP government over crumbling roads and collapsing sanitation. Leading the protest, district president (rural) Vardhan Yadav along with a large crowd at Daboda Morh, accused the ruling party of “betraying the very people whose votes it stole” and said life in villages had been reduced to “a state worse than hell.” Congress leadervVardhan Yadav. (HT)

“The BJP boasts of development, but what people face every day in Farrukhnagar is filth, broken roads, and uncollected garbage. Ministers, MLAs, and the mayor are sleeping peacefully while rural citizens suffer,” Yadav said. “If this neglect continues, Congress will escalate the protests across Gurugram district. The voice of the people cannot be silenced.” The protest saw a strong turnout of local leaders and residents.

Residents said their daily lives had been upended by neglect.

Surendra Yadav of Daboda said, “We have been pleading for basic facilities for years. Broken roads and overflowing drains have made commuting impossible. Even ambulances struggle to reach patients. The government only remembers us at election time.”

Pawan Singh Rathee of Farrukhnagar said, “Children cannot walk safely to school, shopkeepers lose customers because of the filth, and families live in fear of diseases. We are paying the price for the BJP’s negligence. It feels as if we have been completely abandoned.”

Protest convenor Sukhbir Tanwar said more than 80% of roads in Gurugram district were in poor condition, with rural stretches in “pathetic shape.” “Commuters entering Farrukhnagar are greeted not by progress but by potholes, garbage heaps, and waterlogging. The BJP made promises but only delivered betrayal,” he said.

Residents alleged that repeated complaints to municipal officials had yielded only assurances. “Despite appeals, no one from the government or corporation comes to see how bad things are. It’s only tall claims on paper, not action on the ground,” said a shopkeeper near the main chowk.

With the state elections approaching, the party has made it clear that civic neglect in areas like Farrukhnagar will be at the centre of its campaign against the BJP.

Arvind Saini, state media in-charge refuted the allegations and said the development work is carried out across the district. “Due to the monsoon, the work was delayed but now all the road repair work will be carried out as tenders have been allotted,” he said.