Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Congress Sadbhav Yatra enters Nuh, targets divisive politics and land issues

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:48 am IST

Led by Brijendra Singh, the yatra flagged concerns over Aravalli protections, democratic institutions and rapid urban expansion around Delhi-NCR.

The Congress-led Sadbhav Yatra entered Nuh district on Wednesday. Led by former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, it passed through several areas before concluding at the Khediya Community Centre, members said.

The outreach drive criticised alleged dilution of ecological safeguards and changes to employment guarantee measures, while BJP dismissed its impact. (HT)
The outreach drive criticised alleged dilution of ecological safeguards and changes to employment guarantee measures, while BJP dismissed its impact. (HT)

Singh, grandson of farmer leader Chhotu Ram and son of former Union minister Birender Singh, said the yatra is intended to counter divisive politics. He raised concerns over efforts to “weaken democratic processes” and changes to employment guarantee schemes.

He also criticised the Centre’s position following a recent Supreme Court ruling on the Aravallis. Singh alleged official reports submitted to the court could allow large-scale ecological damage, warning that diluting protections could have long-term consequences for the region’s climate and groundwater.

In response, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), requesting anonymity, said that this “rally will not make any difference in the vote bank. Congress is trying to do things to gain attention.”

Former Union minister Birender Singh, who joined in Nuh, urged residents to safeguard their land amid rapid urban expansion around Delhi-NCR. He described land as the “real gold” for future generations, stating infrastructure-led growth would alter the region’s socio-economic landscape.

The yatra, bearing the tagline “Congress ka haath, bhaichare ke saath,” began on October 5. It aims to cover all 90 Haryana assembly constituencies despite elections concluding a year ago. Organisers have pitched it as an outreach effort centred on social harmony in a polarised political climate.

