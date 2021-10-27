Cop assaulted in row over sweets at Sector 56 market

A row over standing in a queue for buying jalebis (a deep-fried sweet dish) turned into a show of arms at the Sector 56 market on Tuesday night, with a group of around 10 locals beating up a police constable, the police said. However, no arrests were made till Wednesday.

The constable, identified as 27-year-old Ashwani Kumar, of Jhajjar, was assaulted with baseball bats and the butt of a pistol. However, he did not suffer major injuries.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that one of the suspects was identified and they are conducting raids to arrest him and his associates. “The suspects are regulars to the market and we have traced their car numbers,” he said.

A case was registered at the Sector 56 police station against the suspects under sections (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Kumar, presently posted at the Sector 53 police station, said that the incident took place around 8pm during his visit to the Sector 56 market to have dinner. “When I reached the market I saw a man was making fresh jalebis, so I ordered one plate. Before I could receive my order, a man in his early 30s started abusing me and started fighting to get ahead of me in the queue. Before I could react, he punched me in the face and called his friends who were standing nearby,” he said.

As the situation escalated, Kumar said that the suspects pulled out pistols and threatened his life, following which he immediately tried to calm the proceedings. “I told him that I am a cop and had come to buy jalebis and that I was in a hurry, but they threatened to set the police station ablaze; they also threatened to drag me to the police station and assault me in front of senior police officers,” he said.

Onlookers informed the police control room following which a nearby van rushed to the spot. In the meantime, the suspects fled the spot.