Cops, residents hold joint security meet in Gurugram

In an effort to strengthen law and order and improve security across Gurugram, especially in the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, senior police officials, including deputy commissioner of police west Karan Goel, held a joint meeting with residents from various housing societies on Sunday in Sector 108. DCP Karan Goel and other senior police officers at the meeting with Gurugram residents on Sunday. (HT Photo)

This meeting aimed to address community concerns directly, ensuring that residents feel safe and protected in their neighbourhoods, according to police officials. “This meeting is crucial to reinforce our commitment to public safety. We want ed residents to know that their voices are heard and that we are actively working to resolve their concerns,” said DCP Karan Goel.

During the meeting, DCP Goyal underscored the need for vigilance against cybercriminals who employ sophisticated tactics, including impersonation, fake investment offers, and fraudulent document requests, to deceive unsuspecting citizens. He advised residents to take preventive measures, such as avoiding unknown links, frequently updating ATM and credit card passwords, and refraining from sharing personal banking information. Goyal also recommended using verified customer support channels and encouraged the RWAs to promote awareness among society members. Additionally, residents were advised to report cybercrime incidents promptly using the Cyber Helpline at 1930 to mitigate losses.

Residents from several societies have expressed growing concerns over recent incidents of burglary, trespassing, and security gaps, particularly in areas with limited police presence and which are secluded.

Meanwhile, in addition to cyber awareness, residents expressed concerns about worsening law and order in their neighborhoods. Pravin Kaushal, an RWA representative from Sobha City in Sector 108, highlighted a troubling issue affecting local workers. “The law and order situation in our area is deteriorating. This ‘hafta wasooli’ gang is spreading and impacting our society and others nearby. Poor workers are being assaulted and looted,” Kaushal said. He elaborated on how criminals are pressuring car cleaners to hike their rates and then taking a share of their earnings, adding, “We have heard that they plan to appoint a leader in each society to coordinate this extortion. This issue has been ongoing for the past 2-3 years.” Kaushal also pointed out rampant encroachments in areas like Sector 108, 106, and 109, where illegal shops have taken over green belts and footpaths, obstructing public spaces and creating safety hazard

The police department further said that it will consider establishing resident-police communication channels, possibly through WhatsApp groups or designated points of contact within each society, to enable faster reporting and follow-up of security concerns.