Haryana records 20 Covid-19 fatalities, 146 fresh cases

Haryana on Tuesday reported 20 Covid-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,295 and 146 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,67,726.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Jind, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panipat and Hisar districts.

Meanwhile, among the districts, Jind reported 26 fresh cases while 19 cases were from Palwal.

The total active cases in the state were 2,200. The total recoveries so far were 7,56,231 while the recovery rate was 98.50 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.85 per cent, the bulletin said.

