Covid-19 vaccinations: Survey for door-to-door drive starts

The health department has started conducting a door-to-door survey to identify people aged above 45 years who are yet to take their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, ahead of conducting doorstep inoculations from next month, officials familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

Officials said that five-member teams, comprising at least a vaccinator, Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and data entry operator; have started visiting houses under the primary health centres in the district.

Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer for Gurugram, said, “Many people in the district above the age of 45 are still left to take their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This survey is being done to find out how many such people are left, along with finding how many specially abled people need to be vaccinated in the district.”

Singh said that the department is waiting for directions from the state government regarding the door-to-door vaccinations, but said that it is likely to start from next month. He said that so far, close to 50,000 people who are yet to be vaccinated have been identified in the district in the 45+ age group.

On Sunday, 13,945 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district across 42 centres, with 5,354 people being given the first dose and 8,591 the second dose. With this, over three million have been vaccinated in the district.

On Monday, vaccinations will continue at the 42 centres across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 36 centres while doses of Covaxin will be available at five centres. Also, the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

Officials said that on Monday, a total of 7,200 slots will be available for first and second doses of vaccinations in the district, while an additional 100 additional slots will be made available for those who make the reservations online.

Meanwhile, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday along with six recoveries in the district.