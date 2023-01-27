CRPF bus carrying students runs over motorcyclist in Sector 61

A bus belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carrying students allegedly crushed a motorcyclist to death in Sector 61 on Thursday, said police on Friday, adding that the incident took place near Times Residency around 8am when it was completely foggy and visibility was low.

Police said the motorcyclist suddenly changed lanes and came in front of the bus. Police said the bus driver hit the brakes hard but by then, the motorcyclist had gone under the wheels of the bus, resulting in his immediate death.

Officials of the paramilitary force said the 52-seater bus was taking 10 students, all children of CRPF personnel, from their academy in Kadarpur to Kendriya Vidyalaya-II in Sohna for Republic Day celebrations when the accident took place.

They said none of the children on board the bus was injured in the accident. CRPF officers said the children were shifted to another bus and were later taken to the school. They said the bus involved in the accident was left at the spot and it was later seized by police and taken to the Sector 65 police station.

Police said the deceased person, Amit Kumar (24), lived in a rented accommodation at Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi and worked as a supervisor at a café on Golf Course Road.

Kumar’s uncle Loknath Singh (44) said his nephew stayed the night at a friend’s house on Thursday after finishing his shift and was returning home in the morning when the accident took place.

He alleged that the CRPF bus hit Kumar on his left while overtaking him due to which he toppled and came under the bus.

“He was wearing a helmet but still sustained severe injuries in the head. He was rushed to the government hospital in Sector-10A. Kumar’s older brother received a call from the hospital after which we got to know about the accident. We rushed there but he was already dead,” he said.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 65 police station, said the CRPF personnel driving the bus was yet to join the investigation.

“We will serve notice to CRPF authorities to provide us the driver’s details and for directing him to appear at the station. Further investigation is on in the case. No CCTV camera was present around the spot where the accident had taken place,” he said.

On a complaint given by Singh, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station on Thursday evening, said police.