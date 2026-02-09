Cyberfraud suspect jumps off building during Nuh raid, injured

A suspect in a cyberfraud module in Nuh’s Pinangwan division jumped off a building while trying to escape police during a raid in Jharpuri village on Saturday evening, injuring himself in the process, officers said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Parvez Ahmed, a district native believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was being tracked by a police team when the incident took place. Probe continues to trace total defrauded amount and identify more accused linked to the cyberfraud module. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior official at Pinangwan police station said Ahmed jumped after he found no way to flee. “As part of our operation to investigate a cyberfraud network operating from Nuh, a team visited Jharpuri after receiving secret information about the suspect’s whereabouts,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said Ahmed was named as a co-accused in a cyberfraud case registered in December last year for allegedly procuring a fake bank account to siphon off funds. “The exact amount of total defrauded money is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigations revealed that he brought the account from another arrested accused in the case named Hussain (single name),” the official added.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said Ahmed allegedly laundered fraud proceeds for commission. “Their network was exposed following the arrest of another key member named Fakkruddin (single name), a resident of Jarpuri, in December,” Kumar said. Ahmed was admitted to SHKM Hospital in Nalhar and will be formally arrested after being declared fit.