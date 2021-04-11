IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Cylinder explosion causes huge fire in Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan
A cylinder exploded and caused huge fire in Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan. (Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
A cylinder exploded and caused huge fire in Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan. (Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
gurugram news

Cylinder explosion causes huge fire in Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan

The fire started due to explosion of a gas cylinder.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan village on Sunday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

As per Ajay Kumar, Sub Inspector (SI), Manesar, the fire started after a gas cylinder exploded.

"A massive fire broke out in slums at Naharpur Kasan village after a gas cylinder exploded. Because of wind, the fire spread in the area, and then a few other small cylinders exploded. Many huts were burnt to ashes in the fire,"

The SI added that at least eight fire tenders are on the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

The fire started at around 12 noon and no casualties are reported yet.

Further details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire incident gurugram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP