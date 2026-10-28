Damaged roads, garbage dumping trouble Sector 72 residents

Residents of Sector 72 have raised concerns over damaged roads, garbage accumulation and poor civic upkeep, alleging that repeated complaints have failed to bring lasting improvements to the area despite the development of several high-rise residential complexes. Garbage dumped along a road in Sector 72, Gurugram, on Tuesday. (Parveen KumarHT Photo)

Residents said potholes and damaged roads connecting the sector to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road disrupt daily commutes. They also flagged irregular waste collection, waterlogging during the monsoon, non-functional streetlights, construction dust and poorly maintained green belts.

Navneet Nayyar, a retired insurance company employee and a Sector 72 resident, said, “The revenue road from the SPR towards Fazilpur is in a pathetic condition. The road near Sixth Element School and the stretches near Tata Primanti’s gates 4, 5 and 6 have potholes. The road near the Intellion Edge gate is also in poor condition.”

Residents said patchwork repairs carried out on the revenue road a few weeks ago had deteriorated following rainfall. During the monsoon, waterlogging worsens congestion, with journeys that normally take five minutes sometimes stretching to an hour, they alleged.

Priyanka Jha, a middle-school teacher and resident, said inadequate waste collection had led to garbage accumulating in Fazilpur, where it was often burnt.

“From Tatvam Villa towards Fazilpur, where domestic workers come from, there is no proper facility for garbage disposal. Once a heap of garbage accumulates, it is simply burnt,” Jha said.

Residents said garbage dumping had shifted between locations over time. Waste from the vegetable market near Airia Mall was initially dumped at a primary collection site before being moved to another site near Tata Primanti.

Nayyar said the waste was subsequently cleared from the second site after a private developer began constructing a residential complex nearby. However, residents alleged that garbage had since begun accumulating near Tulip Chowk. They said complaints raised on social media, including X, had failed to yield a lasting solution.

A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) spokesperson said the civic body collects waste from garbage-vulnerable points and would act against those responsible for prolonged waste accumulation. Residents could lodge complaints about uncleared garbage, following which the waste would be removed and those responsible could face penalties, the spokesperson added.