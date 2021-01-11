Data collection of frontline workers for vaccination gains pace

The data collection of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccine has begun at the district level, with the Gurugram police sharing the data of its 5,800 employees with the state administration.

The district administration on Monday directed urban local bodies and the revenue department involved in public dealings to prepare the list of vaccine beneficiaries at the earliest. With the data collection ongoing across the state, over 450,000 frontline workers are to be registered on Co-WIN, the digital platform for real-time data on Covid-19 vaccine.

Frontline workers are second on the list of priority groups to be vaccinated in the initial phase, which is expected to start on January 16 with the immunisation of healthcare workers.

While the police had submitted the list directly to the state administration, data for urban local bodies data is to be managed at the district level.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, Gurugram, “Details of the police staff has been shared with the state administration. Of the 5,800 police personnel, the plan is to first provide vaccine shots to over 1,500 who were deployed on Covid-19 duties, such as at borders, or those who were tasked with identifying missing Covid-19 positive patients, and even those who were stationed at hospitals.”

“Second on the list are those who were stationed in residential areas to monitor the containment zones and were involved in public dealings at police stations. Finally, those who are at police lines or with the crime cell will be vaccinated,” said Rao, adding that the department has already submitted its details to the state.

In the case of urban local bodies, a count of municipal and revenue employees is set to be taken.

Yash Garg, the newly appointed deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “A letter has been sent to the urban local body and revenue to prepare the list of frontline workers at the earliest. Within the revenue (department), employees who are under subdivisional magistrates and are involved at the block level of the district with various tasks are included. Although there hasn’t been a specific deadline issued by the state, the administration is trying to get the details fast.”

Under the urban local bodies’ list, municipal workers engaged in public health, sanitation and waste management are also covered. Other staff like engineers, bus drivers, conductors, water tanker operators and those working at crematoriums and maintenance department are all included as frontline workers. The list will include permanent, contractual and outsourced workers, and also those working with contractors.