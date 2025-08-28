Daultabad flyover to Dwarka Expressway: A daily struggle for commuters

The stretch between Daultabad flyover and Dwarka Expressway has become a perilous commute for daily travellers, plagued by waterlogging, potholes, and crumbling road surfaces. Once a crucial connector in city’s infrastructure, it has now turned into one of Gurugram’s most hazardous routes. The deteriorating road has also delayed school buses, ambulances, and emergency vehicles, said residents.

E-rickshaws frequently tip over and two-wheelers lose balance and crash into potholes. Anil Yadav, a resident of Sector 10A who travels to Rajendra Park daily, said, “I see two-wheelers falling and e-rickshaws drowning almost every day. Sometimes the water pumps work, sometimes they don’t. Timely action from authorities could prevent many of these incidents.”

Deep potholes now cover large sections of the road, narrowing it significantly and causing daily gridlocks. Deepak Janghu, a young businessman from Daulatabad village, said, “This road has turned into an unfortunate spot. It’s unsafe for two-wheelers and excruciatingly slow for cars. The potholes are dangerous, and the crushed stones used as a temporary fix only make things worse.”

For residents of Daulatabad, this stretch is the only link to the city. Brahm Prakash Kaushik, a social activist and long-time village resident, said, It’s our lifeline, yet crossing it feels like a challenge. What should be a five minutes drive, often takes half an hour.”

The deteriorating road has also delayed school buses, ambulances, and emergency vehicles, said residents. Commuters report broken suspensions, punctured tyres, and heavy wear on vehicles as unavoidable outcomes of daily travel. The situation is compounded by bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, especially during peak hours.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said repairs are underway. “The GMDA is actively addressing the issue of damaged roads and has started phased repair and maintenance work of the master roads. Patchwork is already being done in priority areas. Bituminous work will follow once weather conditions improve,” the official said.

Until then, commuters remain vulnerable, inching their way through potholes, waterlogged stretches, and long jams—hoping that the city’s promises of repair turn into swift action before another accident claims lives.