DC reviews air pollution control measures in Gurugram

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar on Friday reviewed the air pollution control measures prepared for Gurugram by various government departments in Gurugram, said officials. The DC directed departments to intensify awareness activities by involving schools, colleges, universities and resident welfare associations (RWAs). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, the DC seeked detailed reports from each agency, and asked departments to deliver “solid and effective results” within the prescribed timelines. He also directed officials to identify air pollution hotspots, especially areas witnessing frequent traffic congestion, and prepare action plans for them.

Officials said that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) joint commissioner Vishal Kumar informed the DC that the civic body, along with the traffic police, has identified 33 hotspot points and is monitoring them continuously. He also said efforts are underway to hand over garbage collection and waste segregation activities to self-help groups (SHGs), a move aimed at strengthening segregation facilities. Officials said that a model request for proposal (RFP) will be prepared soon.

The DC further directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), MCG and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a plan for plantation and maintenance of native species to curb roadside dust pollution. He also asked departments to set timelines for road improvement works, pothole repairs, development of green medians.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed action taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 against illegal industrial units, particularly those involved in extracting oil from waste tyres, and construction activities found violating norms. Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regional officer Akanksha Tanwar said two such units had been shut down in Gurugram.

The DC also issued directions on remediation of the Bandhwari legacy landfill, identification and cleaning of water bodies within municipal limits, effective disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

He also instructed that industries inspected by the HSPCB must be strictly reviewed for installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and compliance with emission standards.

