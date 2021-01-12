IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines

A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST

A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night. The facility has a walk-in cooler and deep freezers equipped with constant temperature checks to maintain the potency of the vaccine, said officials.

Located almost 30 kilometres from the main city, the facility has the capacity to facilitate storage of over 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses. It is a regional reserve that will supply vials to other nearby districts of Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari, said health officials. In Gurugram alone, vaccine vials will be transported to at least 36 public healthcare centres and further to vaccination sites through small vaccine carriers.

Dr Neelu Yadav, senior medical officer, Civil Hospital, Pataudi, said, “The storage facility is equipped to store vaccine whenever it arrives. Earlier this month, the district vaccine storage unit had to be shifted from the old Civil Hospital due to construction of the new hospital building. Therefore, for Covid-19, a separate cold storage unit has been prepared to stock vaccine at the optimal temperature.”

The store has a walk-in cooler, which is like a modular cold room to put vaccines and the temperature of the cooler is maintained at 5 degrees Celsius. Two temperature measurement devices and a small temperature printer are affixed outside the walk-in cooler to monitor and record the temperature, and check any fluctuation between checks.

“Over 2.5 lakh (250,000) doses can be stored inside the walk-in cooler. To maintain the temperature, walk-in coolers are opened only when necessary. Opening it every now and then can lead to fluctuations in temperature, affecting the vaccine’s potency,” said Sushil Sewak, a district cold chain technician, who has been working with the Gurugram health department for the last 33 years.

“Covid-19 vaccination is a major exercise and has to be handled cautiously. Thereby, all arrangements are being done to properly store the vaccine,” he said, displaying another small cooler, shaped like a refrigerator, which can stock over 40,000 vials.

The unit also has four ice-line refrigerators or deep freezers to refrigerate ice packs for transportation of the vaccine. These are in addition to the four deep freezers used in the vaccines for routine immunisation programmes.

“Presently, the temperature of the ice pack is -25 degrees Celsius. These ice packs will be conditioned at the required vaccine temperature of 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius before the Covid-19 vials are placed in the round sockets. It is also called temperature conditioning before vials are put inside the vaccine carriers for distribution to community healthcare centres and primary healthcare centres and further to vaccination sites,” said Sewak.

Each refrigerator has Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) to monitor the temperature of the cold chain and vaccine stock. The details can be accessed through a mobile phone. In addition, almost 285,000 auto-disable syringes of 0.5 ml, for the vaccination, have also been stored at the facility.

On Tuesday, two policemen were seen deployed on 24-hour duty outside the storage unit.

Balbir, a policeman deployed at the site, said, “We have to prevent unnecessary gatherings and movements near the storage facility for a few days, until the vaccination is launched. There will be restricted entry; only health department and senior government officials will be allowed. Extra vigil will be kept during night hours.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

How farmers at Haryana border have made the protest site their home

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Hundreds of farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan arrived at Shahjahanpur on National Highway-8 on December 12 last year with the intent of proceeding towards Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers bond over cups of hot tea

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram to get 40K doses of vaccine by Thursday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The district is set to receive almost 40,000 doses of Covishield coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, from the first batch of over 241,000 doses assigned for Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Akash Yadav arrested after chase from Shimla

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Chasing a wanted man from his hideout in Shimla, the Gurugram police finally arrested 26-year-old gangster Akash Yadav, alias Ashu, on Sunday night from the Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram cop accused of graft and illegal detention surrenders

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 AM IST
After being on the run for 14 days, suspended police officer Vishal Kumar, who is an accused in a 57-lakh graft case and the illegal detention of a call centre owner, surrendered before a court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men snatch 10 lakh cash from an executive near Sector 14

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Three unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a bag of cash and other valuables at gunpoint from an executive on a scooter near Sector 14 crossing, towards Palam Vihar on Monday afternoon, said the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Animal husbandry department issues advisory on consumption of meat and poultry

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
As panic around the outbreak of avian influenza (or bird flu) spreads, the district animal husbandry department on Monday issued a public advisory, assuring citizens that the consumption of poultry and eggs is safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Canal water supply for sectors 58-115 likely to start this summer

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The city’s newer sectors, 58 to 115, are likely to start getting canal water supply by this summer, with 75% of the work having been completed and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) targeting to lay water distribution pipelines in these sectors by March 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Data collection of frontline workers for vaccination gains pace

By Leena Dhankhar and Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The data collection of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccine has begun at the district level, with the Gurugram police sharing the data of its 5,800 employees with the state administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine to be administered at six sites on Jan 16

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to nearly 600 healthcare workers at six session sites in Gurugram on January 16, said senior health officials, with a decision on further vaccinations to be taken once the procurement and distribution plans are finalised at the state level
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman kills self, family alleges foul play

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Basai residence on Friday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from J&K join protesters at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A group of farmers from Jammu and Kashmir joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP