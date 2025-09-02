Delhi Metro: Signalling snag at Millennium City Centre delays Yellow Line services

Delhi Metro commuters faced delays on Monday morning after a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre station in Gurugram disrupted services on a short stretch of the Yellow Line, officials said. Millennium City Centre metro station. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) said: “Due to signalling issue at terminal station of Millennium City Centre Gurugram on Yellow Line, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking little extra time there. As a result, train services are running slightly delayed in a short section from Sultanpur to Millennium City Centre. Efforts are being made to rectify the issue on priority.”

The DMRC clarified that operations were normal on the major section of the line between Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.

Commuters, however, reported inconvenience during peak office hours. “The train stopped for nearly 10 minutes before Guru Dronacharya station. Announcements were unclear, and it created panic among passengers rushing for office,” said Aditi Malhotra, a software professional. Rajeev Saini, waiting at Millennium City Centre, said, “The platform was overcrowded, and trains were arriving late. It shows how a small glitch can affect thousands.”

DMRC officials said normal services were expected to resume shortly.