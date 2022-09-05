Deliver flats to homebuyers or face action: HRERA to ILD Developer
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Saturday said that it has directed the International Land Developers (ILD) Private Limited to submit a “resolution plan” for an incomplete project in Sector 37C by September 7, and hand over its units to the allottees soon
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Saturday said that it has directed the International Land Developers (ILD) Private Limited to submit a “resolution plan” for an incomplete project in Sector 37C by September 7, and hand over its units to the allottees soon.
If the “resolution plan” is not submitted soon, and the project remains incomplete, the developer will face strict action including penalties, said Hrera (Gurugram) chairman Dr KK Khandelwal. He issued the order to ILD director Salman Akbar during the hearing of a plea filed by the homebuyers on Friday.
The developer has also been asked to appear before the bench after the submission of the resolution plan by September 7, failing which, its “land, plots, offices, and flats, among other properties will be attached or auctioned to accrue money for the completion of the project”, which has been pending since 2008-09, said Khandelwal.
-
Six men rob bus passengers on e-way, 2 arrested
Passengers and staff on a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation bus were assaulted and robbed of ₹27,000 on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the early hours of Friday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.45 am on Friday, when the bus plying between Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar in Rajasthan, reached KMP and was intercepted by six masked men.
-
GMDA CEO calls for early completion of water pipeline project to Gwalpahari
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has urged the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite the construction work of a 450mm water supply pipeline in Gwal Pahari at the earliest, according to officials on Saturday. GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal issued the directions during a coordination committee meeting of all the civic agencies in Gurugram district held on Friday. Residents of Gwal Pahari have been demanding for the same over the past years.
-
Haryana minister to seek legal tag for mining in Nuh
Gurugram: Haryana's mining minister on Sunday during inaugurating several projects at mini secretariat said that his government would appeal in courts for the resumption of legal mining in Haryana so that locals find “relief”. Forest minster Moolchand Sharma said that an appeal would be made to the judiciary through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to allow mining in the Aravalli region legally.
-
Goa Police search Sonali Phogat’s rented apartment
Gurugram: A team of the Goa Police investigating BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case visited hPhogat (42)'srented flat in Gurgaon Greens in Gurugram Sector 102 on Sunday, said officials, adding that her farmhouse in Dhandhoor, about 10km from Hisar, has also been searched. Police said that before moving to Goa, Phogat (42) stayed at the Gurugram flat with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan.
-
No loot in Rajasthan roadways bus: Police
No loot took place inside Rajasthan roadways bus near KMP over-bridge in Panchgaon on September 2 but a scuffle broke out between the staff of the government bus and private operator due to rivalry on ferrying passengers, police said on Sunday. The roadways bus was plying between Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar, Rajasthan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics