Deliver flats to homebuyers or face action: HRERA to ILD Developer

Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Saturday said that it has directed the International Land Developers (ILD) Private Limited to submit a “resolution plan” for an incomplete project in Sector 37C by September 7, and hand over its units to the allottees soon.

If the “resolution plan” is not submitted soon, and the project remains incomplete, the developer will face strict action including penalties, said Hrera (Gurugram) chairman Dr KK Khandelwal. He issued the order to ILD director Salman Akbar during the hearing of a plea filed by the homebuyers on Friday.

The developer has also been asked to appear before the bench after the submission of the resolution plan by September 7, failing which, its “land, plots, offices, and flats, among other properties will be attached or auctioned to accrue money for the completion of the project”, which has been pending since 2008-09, said Khandelwal.